ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Declares All-Out War On Drug Smugglers; LG Orders To Confiscate Assets

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addressing gathering at the launch of drug-free campaign ( Lok Bhavan Jammu and Kashmir )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday directed officers to confiscate passports, Aadhaar cards, and property and to freeze the bank accounts of all individuals involved in drug smuggling and trafficking.

Sinha made these remarks while launching the 100-day drug-free campaign in Jammu and Kashmir at Maulana Azad Stadium and participating in a Padyatra (foot march) against drug abuse. The event was attended by thousands, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, ministers, bureaucrats, police officers, and others.

Addressing the gathering, the LG issued a stern warning to drug smugglers and peddlers and pledged a determined fight to eradicate this menace from Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flagging off march against drug abuse (Lok Bhavan Jammu and Kashmir)

“Those who destroy society will face the full and uncompromising weight of the law. Our neighbour is using cross-border smuggling to poison our communities and undermine our nation’s future. Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay,” he said.

“The drug smugglers’ assets will be seized, ringleaders prosecuted, and punishment will be delivered swiftly. The administration will confiscate all property and revoke licences, passports, and Aadhaar and freeze bank accounts of all those involved. This crackdown against drug smugglers will echo through generations,” the LG said.