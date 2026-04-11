Jammu Kashmir Declares All-Out War On Drug Smugglers; LG Orders To Confiscate Assets
Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha launches 100-day campaign to eliminate drug smuggling in J&K, orders strict action including passports, aadhar and assets.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday directed officers to confiscate passports, Aadhaar cards, and property and to freeze the bank accounts of all individuals involved in drug smuggling and trafficking.
Sinha made these remarks while launching the 100-day drug-free campaign in Jammu and Kashmir at Maulana Azad Stadium and participating in a Padyatra (foot march) against drug abuse. The event was attended by thousands, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, ministers, bureaucrats, police officers, and others.
Addressing the gathering, the LG issued a stern warning to drug smugglers and peddlers and pledged a determined fight to eradicate this menace from Jammu and Kashmir.
“Those who destroy society will face the full and uncompromising weight of the law. Our neighbour is using cross-border smuggling to poison our communities and undermine our nation’s future. Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay,” he said.
“The drug smugglers’ assets will be seized, ringleaders prosecuted, and punishment will be delivered swiftly. The administration will confiscate all property and revoke licences, passports, and Aadhaar and freeze bank accounts of all those involved. This crackdown against drug smugglers will echo through generations,” the LG said.
Sinha announced that he had issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) against drug traffickers, under which a crucial decision to revoke passports, driving licences, Aadhaar numbers, and arms licences of smugglers involved in drug trafficking is made. “If they are absconding, a look-out circular will be issued immediately. Their movable and immovable properties will be attached under the NDPS Act, bank accounts frozen, and a financial investigation will be launched,” he said.
Maintaining that the next three months are important with regard to the campaign, Sinha called for reaching every nook and corner of the union territory to fulfil the pledge of a drug-free J&K.
“During these 100 days, the campaign will advance in six clear phases, which include awareness-intensive drives, youth-focused events, community engagement, strict enforcement, rehabilitation and evaluation. We will move forward with the whole-of-government approach to rid J&K of the drug menace,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
“The drug menace will not be seen merely through the graphics, numbers and percentages, but our approach will be humane and will not let any family, youth or dream fall into a dark abyss of addiction. There are struggles for families and parents, and every case has its own story of agony, and administration will not let any family fall into this trap,” he added.
He called for a collective campaign to end this menace and said that the drug menace is a crisis and everybody has to contribute to put an end to this. He termed this Jammu and Kashmir’s gravest challenge, where the administration is committed to emerging victorious.
The lieutenant governor directed the senior officers for swift action on complaints and strengthening of grassroots intelligence with the help of panchayats, mohalla committees, chowkidars, lambardars and ward surveillance committees to identify and punish every culprit.
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