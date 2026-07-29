Jammu Kashmir Cop Convicted For Using Fake Class 12 Certificate To Secure Job
Nazir Ahmad Malik was sentenced to three years in prison for fraudulently becoming a policeman in IRP by submitting a forged Class 12 qualification certificate.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Srinagar: A local court has convicted a man from the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir for fraudulently securing a job as a constable in the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) by using a forged Class 12 qualification certificate, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir said.
According to the EOW, formerly the Crime Branch, the conviction came in a long-pending recruitment fraud case.
The court of the Special Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission/Railway Magistrate, Srinagar, found Nazir Ahmad Malik guilty of obtaining an appointment as a constable in the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police by submitting a fake Higher Secondary (10+2) certificate.
Investigators seized the certificate during the probe and sent it to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for verification. The board confirmed that the document was forged, the EOW said.
The court sentenced Malik to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), which deals with cheating. If the fine is not paid, he will have to undergo an additional 15 days of simple imprisonment.
The court also sentenced him to two years of simple imprisonment under Section 471 RPC for using a forged document as genuine. Both sentences will run concurrently.
The EOW urged people not to use forged or fabricated documents to obtain employment or for any official purpose, warning that such offences can result in imprisonment, fines and lasting damage to a person's career and reputation.
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