ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Cop Convicted For Using Fake Class 12 Certificate To Secure Job

Srinagar: A local court has convicted a man from the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir for fraudulently securing a job as a constable in the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) by using a forged Class 12 qualification certificate, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir said.

According to the EOW, formerly the Crime Branch, the conviction came in a long-pending recruitment fraud case.

The court of the Special Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission/Railway Magistrate, Srinagar, found Nazir Ahmad Malik guilty of obtaining an appointment as a constable in the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police by submitting a fake Higher Secondary (10+2) certificate.

Investigators seized the certificate during the probe and sent it to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for verification. The board confirmed that the document was forged, the EOW said.