ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Congress President Calls Disgruntled Leaders Within Party 'Frustrated Lot'

Srinagar: The conflict within the Jammu and Kashmir Congress party again came to fore when the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hammed Karra called former president Viqar Rasool and other disgruntled leaders as "frustrated and dejected lot".

Karra said that this "frustrated and dejected lot" is in every party and should not be given importance. "Every party has this frustrated lot, dejected lot, which do not get any space (in the party). So this frustrated and dejected lot then makes such statements. This frustrated lot is in the National Conference, PDP and BJP. This is not a big thing and it should not be given much importance," Karra told reporters in Srinagar.

His remarks came a day after the PCC's former president Viqar Rasool and other Congress leaders who are disgruntled with Karra's leadership held a separate function in Srinagar on Thursday. In that meeting, Viqar questioned the alliance with the National Conference by saying that supporting the NC-led government is against the Congress interests. He also accused two leaders of the Congress for maintaining this alliance "for their own interests".