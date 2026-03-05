ETV Bharat / state

J&K Congress Launches Renewed Attack On PM Modi Over India-US Trade Deal

"During the times of former PMs like Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, we used to be a guiding force internationally and during the non-alignment movement India acted like a big brother. But the PM has signed this one-sided deal to protect his friend Adani, against whom the case is going on in the US and America will arrest him anytime," the PCC president said.

This he said while addressing a gathering of traders and farmers here during the launch of an outreach campaign against the Indo-US trade deal. Karra, flanked by senior Pradesh Congress Committee leaders, said that no Prime Minister in India had signed “such a deal which hurts the interests of farmers and growers of India”.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday launched a renewed attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent India-US trade deal calling it a one-sided pact by the PM “to save his friend and industrialist Gautam Adani”.

The Congress party has decided to take the campaign against the India-US trade deal to every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir and will be holding simultaneous protests in all 20 district headquarters on March 9, when the Parliament session resumes. PCC president Karra said that J&K is one of the seven states/UTs in the country which will be affected by the deal and local produce will not compete in front of similar products coming from outside.

Under the trade deal, the US has lowered the tariffs from 50 percent to 18 percent, but India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods while also lowering duties on a range of US agricultural products, which has raised apprehensions among Indian farmers.

JKPCC chief Karra claimed that even before the deal was signed, a “strange trend of fall in prices of walnut and apples was seen”. “It couldn't be understood then. But after this deal was signed, the purpose is somehow getting clear," he added.

JKPCC workers attend programme against India-US trade deal in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

"No PM would sign such a deal but there are issues like Epstein files where it looks like that name of PM may also be in the files," he said.

The PCC president also questioned the silence of PM Modi on the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, a country which has remained friendly to India since long.

"Even before Israel came into existence, India-Iran relations were flourishing for centuries. It was Iran which stood with India when the entire Muslim world rallied behind Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. Iran also helped India economically and provided oil at less rates but today when it was needed to stand by them, the PM has maintained silence on Iran and martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress party tried to wake him up from the deep slumber but he chose the other way," Karra said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee holds protest demonstration against India-US trade deal in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

He said that the PM had made India a “laughing stock in front of the world”. "The Motherland-fatherland statement is a big joke in front of the whole world. Not only that this self-styled Vishwa Guru (world leader) has spent hundreds of crores on his personal publicity but during Operation Sindoor no country stood by us, not even small countries," he added.