ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Welcome BJP's United J&K Stand

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official stand of an undivided Jammu and Kashmir and urged integration of Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in ski-resort Gulmarg on Sunday, Omar said, “It is good if they don't have this agenda of splitting Jammu and Kashmir because several of the BJP legislators initiated this controversy”.

“How many of the BJP's legislators should I name now who stoked this controversy? The National Conference didn't want to see Jammu and Kashmir divided; we are asking them to integrate Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said.

Omar’s statement came after the BJP's National General Secretary and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Tarun Chugh, said that Jammu and Kashmir is a single unit and an integral part of India.

Chug dismissed the demands of those BJP legislators in Jammu who were seeking a separate state for Jammu. BJP's senior legislator Sham Lal Sharma was the first who stoked the controversy of spilling Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a separate Jammu state. Sharma was joined by BJP MLAs Vikram Randawa, R S Pathania. Sham Lal Sharma had earlier, when he was Congress, stoked the demand of separate Jammu state and a Hindu chief minister.