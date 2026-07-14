ETV Bharat / state

J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Uncle And Farooq Abdullah's Brother Mustafa Kamal Passes Away

“He put up a brave fight holding on against the odds. The doctors & staff treating him were amazing but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat," he added.

CM Omar while confirming Kamal's death on X, said he breathed his last at Paras Hospital Srinagar. Kamal, as per Omar, had been unwell for some months and his condition worsened four days ago.

Srinagar: Dr Mustafa Kamal, younger brother of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and uncle of Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah passed away at a hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference expressed grief and sorrow at the passing of Dr Mustafa Kamal, a veteran leader of the party and former Minister.

"Dr. Kamal Sahib devoted decades of his life to public service and to strengthening the ideals and legacy of the National Conference. His unwavering commitment, principled leadership, and steadfast dedication to the people of Jammu & Kashmir earned him immense respect across political and social spheres. His passing is an irreparable loss not only to the National Conference family but also to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, who will always remember his contributions with gratitude and respect," the party wrote in the tribute to Kamal on its official X handle.

"On this moment of immense grief, the entire National Conference stands in solidarity with Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib, Honourable Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sahib, the bereaved family, and all those mourning this profound loss. May Almighty Allah grant Dr. Mustafa Kamal Sahib the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and bless his family with strength, patience, and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," it added.

Kamal's death comes ahead of the ruling NC's proposed march outside the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on July 20 to press for its demand for restoring J&K's statehood.