Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah To Chair Legislative Party Meeting As Budget Session Starts Monday
The Chief Whip of the ruling party, National Conference, in the legislature, Mubarak Gul, had already communicated to the legislators about the meeting.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called a joint legislature party meeting in Jammu on Monday ahead of the budget session of the assembly. The meeting will be held at his official residence in the winter capital of the union territory.
The 27-day-long budget session will begin tomorrow with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The address was already discussed and approved by the Omar-led cabinet on December 22 last year. The session will be held in two sittings, from February 2 to April, as there will be a break of one month during the Holy month of Ramdhan.
Mubarak Gul, the Chief Whip of the ruling party, National Conference (NC), in the legislature, had communicated to the legislators of the ruling and opposition parties to attend the joint legislative party meeting to be chaired by the CM at 4 pm.
“All honourable members are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meetings at the appointed date, time and venue, keeping in view the importance of the discussions,” Gul said in the communication dispatched to the legislators.
The meeting will be held after the address of the LG, as the main business of the house will begin on February 3. Omar, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, will table the budget on February 6.
Later, the ministers will table grants of their departments for debate and discussions, and the legislators will also raise demands accordingly during the session.
This will be the second budget which will be presented by the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, in the union territory. Omar had tabled the first budget in March last year in Jammu.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will also hold legislative party meetings in Jammu today and Monday to discuss strategy for raising issues during the budget session.
