Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah To Chair Legislative Party Meeting As Budget Session Starts Monday

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called a joint legislature party meeting in Jammu on Monday ahead of the budget session of the assembly. The meeting will be held at his official residence in the winter capital of the union territory.

The 27-day-long budget session will begin tomorrow with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The address was already discussed and approved by the Omar-led cabinet on December 22 last year. The session will be held in two sittings, from February 2 to April, as there will be a break of one month during the Holy month of Ramdhan.

Mubarak Gul, the Chief Whip of the ruling party, National Conference (NC), in the legislature, had communicated to the legislators of the ruling and opposition parties to attend the joint legislative party meeting to be chaired by the CM at 4 pm.

“All honourable members are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meetings at the appointed date, time and venue, keeping in view the importance of the discussions,” Gul said in the communication dispatched to the legislators.