‘Delimitation Must Not Favour BJP’: Omar Abdullah Urges Opposition INDIA Bloc For United Stand
Omar Abdullah warns delimitation bill must not favour BJP, urges fair representation for voters in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday cautioned against the delimitation process being manipulated to favor the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging the opposition INDIA bloc to take a united stand against the proposed bill.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar, referring to the delimitation done in 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the delimitation must not favour the BJP. “They say delimitation will be beneficial. But the previous delimitation was done to favour the BJP and their allies (in Jammu and Kashmir). If this bill is proposed to favour the BJP and not a voter, then we will have to see,” he said.
Omar said that the INDIA bloc is meeting in New Delhi at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about these proposed bills, and he will fly to Delhi to attend the meeting. “The INDIA bloc will take a united stand about these bills. What the National Conference has to say about these bills will be decided after the INDIA bloc meeting,” he said.
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce in the Parliament on April 16 the Delimitation Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First) Amendment Bill.
These bills will authorise the Delimitation Commission to decide on the revised strength of the J&K assembly to increase the seats from the current number, which is 114 seats, including 24 seats in the Pak-Occupied Kashmir (POK). It will also authorise the commission to increase the number of parliament seats from the present number of 5 to possibly two more seats.
The Delimitation Commission bill has removed the cap on increasing seats in Jammu and Kashmir that was kept by the 2020 delimitation by the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which had limited the seats to 114.
The amendments propose to increase the nomination of MLAs in the J&K Assembly from the present five to seven. It also proposes the nomination of three women, three Kashmiri migrants and one PoJK refugee, from the present provision of five.
Imran Nabi Dar, NC spokesperson, said the earlier delimitation was forced on people of Jammu and Kashmir, where seats were gerrymandered to favour one particular party and their allies, and seat division was unfair. “It (delimitation of 2020) was a fraud committed on Kashmir, which had more population than the Jammu region, but the latter was given six seats compared to only one for the Valley. We hope the new delimitation commission will be expectedly unbiased and reliable and will remove those anomalies which were committed by the previous commission,” Dar told ETV Bharat.
BJP legislator and spokesperson RS Pathania called the proposed legislation “historic”. “For the first time, it will be women's development and women-led development and will open a new chapter as women will lead this country.
The delimitation is for increasing seats for women in Jammu and Kashmir, for whom 1/3rd of the seats will be increased according to the 33 per cent formula. For example, if 120 will be created, 30 will be reserved for women,” Pathania told ETV Bharat. He said the other political parties were parroting on about it but practically did nothing for women's empowerment.
Delimitation Commission of 2020
Following the abrogation of Article 370, the BJP government in the centre set up in March 2020 the Delimitation Commission as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. It was headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.
It redrew boundaries of assembly and the five parliament constituencies in the Union Territory, and it increased six assembly seats in the Jammu region and one in the Kashmir Valley and also renamed several constituencies.
The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had 111 assembly seats, including 24 reserved for PoK. Elections were held for 87 assembly seats only. The Kashmir valley had 46 seats, Jammu 37, and Ladakh four. After the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two UTs, JK and Ladakh, the assembly seats were reduced to 83 seats as four seats of Ladakh got scrapped.
The commission increased by seven seats – six in Jammu and one in Kashmir – raising the total seats in J&K to 90. Nine seats were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and seven seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs).
The last delimitation was carried out in 1994-95 during the president’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, when the seats of the erstwhile State Assembly were raised from 76 to 87. The Jammu region’s seats were increased from 32 to 37, Kashmir’s from 42 to 46, and Ladakh’s seats increased from two to four.
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