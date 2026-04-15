ETV Bharat / state

‘Delimitation Must Not Favour BJP’: Omar Abdullah Urges Opposition INDIA Bloc For United Stand

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday cautioned against the delimitation process being manipulated to favor the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging the opposition INDIA bloc to take a united stand against the proposed bill.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar, referring to the delimitation done in 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the delimitation must not favour the BJP. “They say delimitation will be beneficial. But the previous delimitation was done to favour the BJP and their allies (in Jammu and Kashmir). If this bill is proposed to favour the BJP and not a voter, then we will have to see,” he said.

Omar said that the INDIA bloc is meeting in New Delhi at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about these proposed bills, and he will fly to Delhi to attend the meeting. “The INDIA bloc will take a united stand about these bills. What the National Conference has to say about these bills will be decided after the INDIA bloc meeting,” he said.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce in the Parliament on April 16 the Delimitation Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First) Amendment Bill.

These bills will authorise the Delimitation Commission to decide on the revised strength of the J&K assembly to increase the seats from the current number, which is 114 seats, including 24 seats in the Pak-Occupied Kashmir (POK). It will also authorise the commission to increase the number of parliament seats from the present number of 5 to possibly two more seats.

The Delimitation Commission bill has removed the cap on increasing seats in Jammu and Kashmir that was kept by the 2020 delimitation by the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which had limited the seats to 114.

The amendments propose to increase the nomination of MLAs in the J&K Assembly from the present five to seven. It also proposes the nomination of three women, three Kashmiri migrants and one PoJK refugee, from the present provision of five.

Imran Nabi Dar, NC spokesperson, said the earlier delimitation was forced on people of Jammu and Kashmir, where seats were gerrymandered to favour one particular party and their allies, and seat division was unfair. “It (delimitation of 2020) was a fraud committed on Kashmir, which had more population than the Jammu region, but the latter was given six seats compared to only one for the Valley. We hope the new delimitation commission will be expectedly unbiased and reliable and will remove those anomalies which were committed by the previous commission,” Dar told ETV Bharat.