ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Faces Off With Party MLA In Assembly Over Power Tariff

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday confronted his party MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, over the “arbitrary increase in power tariff” in Veeri’s constituency.

The faceoff got murkier when Veeri told the Chief Minister that, as an MLA, he has to face the people directly and the protests occurring in his constituency. In response, the Chief Minister emphasised that an MLA must have the patience to endure such protests.

“We are all MLAs first before becoming ministers, and we have to listen to the people. If the MLA doesn’t have the patience to listen to the people, he shouldn't have become the MLA,” Omar said.

“If the MLA wants a solution to this, in the next elections we will also do the honour, and it will not be an issue for me,” Omar told Veeri.

The issue of the power tariff hike was raised by Veeri during the demand for grants in the Assembly. “Every day I have to face the protest in the constituency. Being a high-profile constituency, the focus of opposition is my constituency, and it is also the epicentre of opposition. All the experiments are done there,” Veeri said.