Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Faces Off With Party MLA In Assembly Over Power Tariff
The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that there was no arbitrary increase in tariff or any enmity against the MLA.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday confronted his party MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, over the “arbitrary increase in power tariff” in Veeri’s constituency.
The faceoff got murkier when Veeri told the Chief Minister that, as an MLA, he has to face the people directly and the protests occurring in his constituency. In response, the Chief Minister emphasised that an MLA must have the patience to endure such protests.
“We are all MLAs first before becoming ministers, and we have to listen to the people. If the MLA doesn’t have the patience to listen to the people, he shouldn't have become the MLA,” Omar said.
“If the MLA wants a solution to this, in the next elections we will also do the honour, and it will not be an issue for me,” Omar told Veeri.
The issue of the power tariff hike was raised by Veeri during the demand for grants in the Assembly. “Every day I have to face the protest in the constituency. Being a high-profile constituency, the focus of opposition is my constituency, and it is also the epicentre of opposition. All the experiments are done there,” Veeri said.
Earlier, Veeri said that he couldn’t sleep at night due to the protests by people in his constituency, as there was an arbitrary increase in power tariff.
Reacting to this, Omar said, “There is no arbitrary increase in tariff or any enmity against the MLA. We also want the MLA to sleep properly during the night. When he doesn’t sleep properly, the next day he meets with an accident, and we have to visit the hospital to meet him. I want him to take proper rest so that such incidents don’t occur.”
A few days ago, Veeri was hospitalised in Jammu after an accident, and the Chief Minister, other Ministers and NC MLAs had visited the hospital to meet him.
The MLA said that the people are being put under the burden of power dues not given by the government and security establishments, whose dues are hundreds of crores.
