Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Defends Outsourcing Govt Jobs After Backdoor Allegations
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah defends outsourcing jobs, rejects PDP’s backdoor appointment claims, criticizes baseless allegations amid political tensions over Rajya Sabha polling
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 10, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday defended the outsourcing of jobs in government departments, a day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti accused his government of 3,0000 backdoor appointments.
“Show me one backdoor appointment. Outsourcing is not a backdoor appointment,” Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district of the Kashmir valley, where he inaugurated several development projects.
“I have now become tired of teaching them. They can’t speak Urdu and cannot understand English. Now, shall I teach them in French? There is a huge difference between backdoor and outsourcing. We are providing jobs too. But wherever we have requirements for schemes, we outsource jobs,” he said.
A day before her party event in Kashmir, Mufti accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of making backdoor appointments in government departments. She also accused a minister in the current dispensation of demanding Rs 30 lakh for the transfer of an officer.
In February, the BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma also accused the elected government of backdoor appointments. Sharma said the government outsourced around 24,000 jobs instead of filling them through a transparent recruitment process. “The posts were handed over to a private company without open advertisements, written examinations or interviews, thereby depriving deserving youth. Poor parents educate their children with the hope of government jobs. Bypassing recruitment processes is an injustice to 24,000 youth,” he had said.
Targeting PDP chief Mufti and her party, Abdullah said PDP was levelling baseless allegations on the government to hide its sins and divert attention from Rajya Sabha polling, where PDP voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.
The ruling NC has accused PDP’s three legislators of voting for BJP candidate Sat Sharma in the October 2025 Rajya Sabha elections after an RTI revealed that PDP has not chosen any polling agent for the elections. “It lied for Urdu but failed, now it is spreading lies about backdoor appointments but failed. A day ago, Mehbooba Mufti lied that the NC minister, who is the treasurer, is asking for bribes. But our party treasurer is Shammi Oberoi, who is an MP. So all the lies of the PDP are exposed. It should do its homework before spreading these lies,” the CM added.
Also Read