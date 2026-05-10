ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Defends Outsourcing Govt Jobs After Backdoor Allegations

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the launch of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV, Batch-II at a special programme, in Srinagar on April 28, 2026 ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday defended the outsourcing of jobs in government departments, a day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti accused his government of 3,0000 backdoor appointments.

“Show me one backdoor appointment. Outsourcing is not a backdoor appointment,” Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district of the Kashmir valley, where he inaugurated several development projects.

“I have now become tired of teaching them. They can’t speak Urdu and cannot understand English. Now, shall I teach them in French? There is a huge difference between backdoor and outsourcing. We are providing jobs too. But wherever we have requirements for schemes, we outsource jobs,” he said.

A day before her party event in Kashmir, Mufti accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of making backdoor appointments in government departments. She also accused a minister in the current dispensation of demanding Rs 30 lakh for the transfer of an officer.