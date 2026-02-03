ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Concerned Over Attacks On Kashmiris In Outside States

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Jammu on Tuesday, February 03, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed concern over attacks on Kashmiris in outside states and said that he has raised the matter with union home minister and concerned chief ministers.

Talking to mediapersons outside J&K Legislative Assembly, Omar Abdullah said, "It is not a good thing. I had raised this issue during the north zone chief ministers' conference and requested all CMs and Home Minister of India that the process of targeting and harassing Kashmiri students and people should stop”.

He thanked Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the FIR against assailants, who have been arrested in a recent attack on a teenage vendor from the valley in Dehradun.

“In Himachal Pradesh such things are happening regularly and despite being our neighbouring state and ruled by the opposition party Congress, we didn't expect such attacks on our people. I request the HP CM to take the action against the culprits and the targeting and victimisation of Kashmiri people should stop," CM Omar Abdullah said over the recent attacks on two elderly Kashmiri vendors in the state.