Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Concerned Over Attacks On Kashmiris In Outside States
Abdullah said that the continuous attacks on Kashmiris in Himachal Pradesh in particular were concerning given the state was ruled by opposition Congress.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed concern over attacks on Kashmiris in outside states and said that he has raised the matter with union home minister and concerned chief ministers.
Talking to mediapersons outside J&K Legislative Assembly, Omar Abdullah said, "It is not a good thing. I had raised this issue during the north zone chief ministers' conference and requested all CMs and Home Minister of India that the process of targeting and harassing Kashmiri students and people should stop”.
He thanked Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the FIR against assailants, who have been arrested in a recent attack on a teenage vendor from the valley in Dehradun.
“In Himachal Pradesh such things are happening regularly and despite being our neighbouring state and ruled by the opposition party Congress, we didn't expect such attacks on our people. I request the HP CM to take the action against the culprits and the targeting and victimisation of Kashmiri people should stop," CM Omar Abdullah said over the recent attacks on two elderly Kashmiri vendors in the state.
The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly today by National Conference as well as by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para with the latter submitting an adjournment motion seeking discussion, which was rejected by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
Over the United States President Donald Trump's move to lower tariffs on India from 50 percent to 18 percent, the J&K CM said the tariffs were proving costly for India as the US President “wasn't happy with India buying fuel from Russia”.
“There has been no official statement from GoI yet. The US president has announced that India will no longer buy fuel from Russia and that is why tariffs will not be imposed on India anymore. If India doesn't buy fuel from Russia it is good but it will be interesting to see where we will buy it and whether the cost of petrol and diesel will go up."
