Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Calls Crucial Cabinet Meet Amid Mounting Pressure On Reservation

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will hold an important cabinet meeting in civil secretariat Jammu on Wednesday.

According to reliable sources, the cabinet is expected to take up issue of reservation in the meet and is expected to take a decision on the recommendations by the Cabinet Sub Committee (CSC).

The CSC was formed by the Omar Abdullah government on December 10, 2024 amid mounting pressure from open merit aspirants in this regard. The aspirants, who also lodged a protest outside CM Omar's residence in Srinagar some time back, have been demanding enhancement in the open merit quota. The sub-committee is headed by Minister for Health, Sakina Itoo while Minister for Forest, Javed Ahmed Rana and Minister for Transport Satish Sharma are its members.