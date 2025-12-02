Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Calls Crucial Cabinet Meet Amid Mounting Pressure On Reservation
The cabinet meet scheduled in Jammu on Wednesday is expected to take a call on the recommendations by the cabinet sub-committee on reservation.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 2, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will hold an important cabinet meeting in civil secretariat Jammu on Wednesday.
According to reliable sources, the cabinet is expected to take up issue of reservation in the meet and is expected to take a decision on the recommendations by the Cabinet Sub Committee (CSC).
The CSC was formed by the Omar Abdullah government on December 10, 2024 amid mounting pressure from open merit aspirants in this regard. The aspirants, who also lodged a protest outside CM Omar's residence in Srinagar some time back, have been demanding enhancement in the open merit quota. The sub-committee is headed by Minister for Health, Sakina Itoo while Minister for Forest, Javed Ahmed Rana and Minister for Transport Satish Sharma are its members.
Wednesday's meeting is expected to start at 9 am in the morning and it will be the first cabinet meeting in Jammu after the restoration of Darbar move, the Dogra-era tradition scrapped by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The reservation issue has remained a bone of contention within the National Conference (NC) as its Member Parliament (MP) from central Kashmir, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has been demanding a concrete action on the issue. Ruhullah even joined the open merite aspirants in their protest against his own ruling government leaving the NC red-faced.
Apart from reservation issue, the cabinet meeting is expected to take few more issues, and the agenda has been already submitted to the cabinet secretariat.
