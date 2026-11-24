ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Chief Secretary Faces Protests By Medical College Employees Seeking Recruitment Rules

Jammu: The protesting employees of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri on Tuesday halted the vehicle of Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav, seeking the recruitment rules.

The chief secretary was on a visit to the medical college, where employees asked him to address their demands.

The protesting employees prevented the CS from stepping out of the vehicle for around 10 minutes and only allowed him to come down when he agreed to listen to their demands.

Giving details, the president of the protesting employees, Nadeem Mir, told ETV Bharat that for the past seven years the non-gazetted employees of five new medical colleges have been waiting for the recruitment rules, but the government has done nothing so far.

"Today, when the CS was on his maiden visit to GMC Rajouri, his cavalcade was stopped by the employees outside the hospital for around 10 minutes. When he agreed to listen to our demands, the employees left for the protest venue where the CS also reached," Mir said.