Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah, 'Statehood And Reservation' Among Issues Discussed
The issue of implementation of business rules has been pending with Home Ministry since National Conference-led government was elected in the Union territory in 2024.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Monday to discuss business rules, reservation, and the appointment of Advocate General among key administrative issues of the Union Territory.
Shah's office shared a photo of the two leaders meeting in the national capital on its official X handle.
Before leaving for the meeting, Abdullah said the process for statehood restoration is ongoing and a single meeting cannot help restore it. "I wish a single meeting could have helped us in restoration of statehood, then we would not have waited so long for statehood. It is a process and that is going on. Whenever I get an opportunity to meet them (Prime Minister and Home Minister), I speak about its restoration,” he said.
जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @OmarAbdullah ने आज केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah से भेंट की। pic.twitter.com/zYOAeZXw7z— गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 11, 2026
Besides statehood, Abdullah listed implementation of business rules, the appointment and role of the Advocate General, and the reservation issue that has been referred to New Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among the topics he expected to discuss with Shah.
The implementation of the business rules, which will define the authority of the elected government, has been pending with the Home Ministry since the National Conference-led government was elected in the Union territory in 2024.
In November 2024, the government set up a cabinet sub-committee to frame the rules. The panel was headed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, with other Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javaid Rana, Law Secretary Achal Sethi, and Commissioner General Administration Department Sanjeev Sharma as members.
The cabinet passed the committee's report and submitted it to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He then forwarded it to the Ministry of Home Affairs, who under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 is empowered to make final decisions on Jammu and Kashmir affairs.
In the absence of the rules, the Abdullah-led government has stated that it is practically handicapped in taking decisions and defining its functions and those of the bureaucracy. The Reorganisation Act 2019 has defined the rules of the LG but it has not stated the rules of business for an elected government.
The Act was implemented after Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government abrogated Articles 370 and 35 A. Section 55 of the Act has given the LG absolute authority to transfer IAS, IPS, IFS officers and those in the lower bureaucracy which are linked with the law and order.
The UT is also without an Advocate General, an important legal post that runs the legal machinery for the government and defends its positions on important governance and administrative matters in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and the Supreme Court.
The last Advocate General D C Raina had resigned after the elected government was sworn in. Raina, according to reports, was urged by the elected government to continue, but his resignation became a bone of contention between Omar and the LG’s office.
Regarding the recent authority delegated to the LG by the MHA over telecom services in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said that these powers should better remain with the LG because the powers of the home department remain vested with him.
“The Home department issues orders for phone tapping, suspension of mobile services, internet shutdowns. Home, law and order, and security are the responsibility of the LG. So, in case the situation deteriorates anywhere and the internet services need to be suspended, the LG will issue orders. We (elected government) will have to bear the brunt if mobile services are suspended, and then take the blame as well when the LG decides it,” he said.
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