ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah, 'Statehood And Reservation' Among Issues Discussed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Monday to discuss business rules, reservation, and the appointment of Advocate General among key administrative issues of the Union Territory.

Shah's office shared a photo of the two leaders meeting in the national capital on its official X handle.

Before leaving for the meeting, Abdullah said the process for statehood restoration is ongoing and a single meeting cannot help restore it. "I wish a single meeting could have helped us in restoration of statehood, then we would not have waited so long for statehood. It is a process and that is going on. Whenever I get an opportunity to meet them (Prime Minister and Home Minister), I speak about its restoration,” he said.

Besides statehood, Abdullah listed implementation of business rules, the appointment and role of the Advocate General, and the reservation issue that has been referred to New Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among the topics he expected to discuss with Shah.

The implementation of the business rules, which will define the authority of the elected government, has been pending with the Home Ministry since the National Conference-led government was elected in the Union territory in 2024.

In November 2024, the government set up a cabinet sub-committee to frame the rules. The panel was headed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, with other Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javaid Rana, Law Secretary Achal Sethi, and Commissioner General Administration Department Sanjeev Sharma as members.