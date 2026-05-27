Jammu Kashmir Celebrates Eid al-Adha; Eid Prayers Disallowed At Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Eidgah For 8th Year In A Row
The Mirwaiz said it is very unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at the Eidgah.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities on Wednesday barred congregational Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and Eidgah ground for the 8th consecutive year, and placed Valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest as Muslims celebrated Eid in Jammu and Kashmir.
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the organising body at Jama Masjid in Srinagar, had scheduled Eid prayers under the open sky at Srinagar’s Eidgah at 9:30 am contingent on clear weather.
Mirwaiz Farooq was to address the sermon from the newly constructed pulpit. In the event of rain, the prayers were to be held indoors at Jamia Masjid. The last prayers were held in the Eidgah before 2019, but those were followed by stone-throwing protests.
"For the eighth consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid, and I have been placed under house arrest," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
For the 8th consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmiris have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid, and I have been placed under house arrest. On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid , Muslims of Kashmir are greeted with barricades,… pic.twitter.com/m2NgXGlLyS— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) May 27, 2026
"On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid, Muslims of Kashmir are greeted with barricades, restrictions, locked gates and intimidation. This is not governance; it is a systematic assault on our religious identity, dignity and fundamental rights which deeply hurts us," he added.
The Mirwaiz said it is very unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at the Eidgah.
"An entire generation is being deprived of knowing their traditions and making memories that have shaped our collective life for centuries," he said.
He added that "faith cannot be imprisoned or suppressed through force".
"But let those in power know that no power on earth can erase the deep spiritual bond people of Kashmir share with Eidgah, Jama Masjid and their religious institutions," he asserted.
Across J&K, Eid was marked a day ahead of other states, and a festive mood permeated the region as thousands gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer congregational prayers.
Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah. The major Islamic festival, also known as Bakrid in the Indian subcontinent, is observed over three days.
The festival commemorates the Prophet Abraham's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah thousands of years ago, with Muslims worldwide offering the animal sacrifice as a ritual.
In the Valley, the biggest congregational gathering proceeded smoothly at Hazratbal mosque on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside his father, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, were among thousands who offered prayers there.
Greeting the public, the Chief Minister said Eid symbolises sacrifice, compassion and faith and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all. He expressed hope that Eid-ul-Adha would strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, harmony and mutual respect among the people.
Chief Minister has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 27, 2026
He said the festival symbolises sacrifice, compassion and faith, and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and wellbeing for all. The Chief Minister expressed hope that… pic.twitter.com/DciwGDume2
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended Eid greetings to the people and wished for peace and prosperity. "Heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” he said. “The sacred occasion serves as a reminder for humanity to embrace the eternal values of love, compassion and forgiveness. May this Eid usher in joy, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. Eid Mubarak!"
Heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The sacred occasion serves as a reminder for humanity to embrace the eternal values of love, compassion and forgiveness. May this Eid usher in joy, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 27, 2026
Eid Mubarak!
In Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar GV Sundeep Chakravarthy distributed sweets among people and children. He urged youth to stay away from drugs as Jammu and Kashmir observes 100 days campaign against drugs in the union territory.
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