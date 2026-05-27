ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Celebrates Eid al-Adha; Eid Prayers Disallowed At Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Eidgah For 8th Year In A Row

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice-President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offer Eid al-Adha prayers, in Srinagar, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Authorities on Wednesday barred congregational Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and Eidgah ground for the 8th consecutive year, and placed Valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest as Muslims celebrated Eid in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the organising body at Jama Masjid in Srinagar, had scheduled Eid prayers under the open sky at Srinagar’s Eidgah at 9:30 am contingent on clear weather.

Mirwaiz Farooq was to address the sermon from the newly constructed pulpit. In the event of rain, the prayers were to be held indoors at Jamia Masjid. The last prayers were held in the Eidgah before 2019, but those were followed by stone-throwing protests.

"For the eighth consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid, and I have been placed under house arrest," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

"On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid, Muslims of Kashmir are greeted with barricades, restrictions, locked gates and intimidation. This is not governance; it is a systematic assault on our religious identity, dignity and fundamental rights which deeply hurts us," he added.

The Mirwaiz said it is very unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at the Eidgah.

"An entire generation is being deprived of knowing their traditions and making memories that have shaped our collective life for centuries," he said.