ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah To Revamp J&K Cabinet Next Week; 2 Ministers Likely To Be Dropped

Srinagar: Two ministers from Jammu are likely to be dropped over "below-expectations" performance, while age and experience are set to be key factors in deciding who makes the cut in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet expansion next week.

Sources told ETV Bharat that ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma are expected to be dropped in the reshuffle.

Omar Abdullah To Revamp J&K Cabinet Next Week; 2 Ministers Likely To Be Dropped (ETV Bharat)

"Several considerations mainly focused on the performance of ministers in the last two years have been set as criteria for the cabinet overhaul. The performance of both these ministers has been found below expectations," they said.

Both were sworn in as cabinet ministers on 16 October 2024. While Rana is Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs minister, Sharma's portfolio includes Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, and Youth Services and Sports.

Abdullah drove to Lok Bhawan on Saturday morning to seek time from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the oath ceremony of the new council of ministers.

Sinha had been unwell for some time and returned to Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

"I have requested him (L-G) to fix a time in the first two or three days next week. I will carry out some changes and expansion in my council of ministers,” Abdullah told reporters outside his home in Srinagar following the meeting.

Speculation has been rife about the names of new faces in the cabinet. However, Abdullah did not comment on it. He said the list of probable ministers has been finalised. The selection of ministers has been carried out in consultation with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, the CM said.

He advised his party legislators against lobbying for a cabinet berth by sending WhatsApp requests or knocking on the doors of the father-son duo.