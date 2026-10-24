Omar Abdullah To Revamp J&K Cabinet Next Week; 2 Ministers Likely To Be Dropped
Abdullah said the Lieutenant Governor would fix a time for the exercise, following which the expansion would take place.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Srinagar: Two ministers from Jammu are likely to be dropped over "below-expectations" performance, while age and experience are set to be key factors in deciding who makes the cut in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet expansion next week.
Sources told ETV Bharat that ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma are expected to be dropped in the reshuffle.
"Several considerations mainly focused on the performance of ministers in the last two years have been set as criteria for the cabinet overhaul. The performance of both these ministers has been found below expectations," they said.
Both were sworn in as cabinet ministers on 16 October 2024. While Rana is Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs minister, Sharma's portfolio includes Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, and Youth Services and Sports.
Abdullah drove to Lok Bhawan on Saturday morning to seek time from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the oath ceremony of the new council of ministers.
Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri @OmarAbdullah called on Lieutenant Governor, Shri @manojsinha_. @CM_JnK https://t.co/L1spyp7iro— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 24, 2026
Sinha had been unwell for some time and returned to Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.
"I have requested him (L-G) to fix a time in the first two or three days next week. I will carry out some changes and expansion in my council of ministers,” Abdullah told reporters outside his home in Srinagar following the meeting.
Speculation has been rife about the names of new faces in the cabinet. However, Abdullah did not comment on it. He said the list of probable ministers has been finalised. The selection of ministers has been carried out in consultation with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, the CM said.
He advised his party legislators against lobbying for a cabinet berth by sending WhatsApp requests or knocking on the doors of the father-son duo.
"I request my colleagues not to knock on doors, make calls or send WhatsApp messages with lengthy biodata. Those who are to become ministers have been decided,” said Abdullah, advising them to "maintain patience".
Amid this, J&K is also set to see a new Chief Secretary in Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, who will take over from November 1, succeeding Atal Dulloo, according to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Dulloo, the 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is due to retire on October 31. "With the approval of the competent authority, Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav is hereby transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, w.e.f. from 01.11.2026 or from the date of joining, whichever is later," the MHA order said.
The J&K Cabinet, according to the Reorganisation Act which governs Jammu and Kashmir, cannot exceed 10 percent of the total strength of the 90-member assembly. The government can have a maximum strength of eight ministers excluding the Chief Minister.
In the existing council of ministers, three are from Jammu and two from Kashmir, while three berths are vacant. One slot has been offered to Congress, which has so far stayed away for many reasons. They officially cite lack of statehood for their decision.
As far as inductions, age and experience have been kept in focus to decide who comes in. The majority of cabinet ministers in the current cabinet are below 60. Rana is the only minister above 60, while Sharma is the youngest, falling in the age group 40-45.
In the fresh inductions, seniority and experience have been given preference. Veterans like Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Ali Mohammad Sagar are expected to be inducted into the cabinet. Both have worked in previous governments led by Farooq Abdullah as well as Omar Abdullah.
The other probables in the list include Altaf Kaloo from Pahalgam, Ajaz Jan from Poonch and MLA Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban. Nazir Gurezi is expected to replace Rather as speaker. Congress president Tariq Karra said they have not received any intimation about the expansion so far. He pointed out that any decision on their joining the cabinet lies with the Congress's central leadership.
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