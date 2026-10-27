ETV Bharat / state

J&K Cabinet Reshuffle: 4 New Ministers Take Oath As Omar Abdullah Rejigs Cabinet, Drops Satish Sharma

From the left - National Conference legislators Ali Sagar, Shameema Firdous, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo taking the oath as ministers. ( ETV Bharat/Screengrab )

Srinagar: Four new ministers were sworn in while Independent Jammu-based legislator Satish Sharma was dropped as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded and reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to National Conference legislators Shameema Firdous, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo.

J&K Cabinet Reshuffle: 4 New Ministers Sworn Into CM Omar Abdullah's Cabinet (PTI)

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior political leaders and officials at Lok Bhawan here, even as many NC leaders skipped it in protest over not being able to make the cut.

The expansion happens as the National Conference government completes two years in power. Citing sources, ETV Bharat reported last week that ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma are expected to be dropped in the reshuffle.

The same sources confirmed on Tuesday that Satish Sharma had been dropped because he refused to join the National Conference, while it remains to be seen whether Javed Rana or any other minister will be ousted to make way for the new ones.

The new ministers received late-night calls from the NC leadership. The four-time MLA from Kupwara, Saifullah, thanked the NC president for including him in the cabinet.

J&K has a 90-member legislative assembly and, as per the Reorganisation Act 2019, only 10 per cent of the assembly strength can form the cabinet. A maximum of eight ministers, excluding the Chief Minister, can be inducted into the government.

The Congress has refused to join the government in the face of a lack of statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reached out to J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra a day ago, offering him a berth in the cabinet. It was learnt that Karra declined to join and reiterated their support to the government.