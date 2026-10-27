J&K Cabinet Reshuffle: 4 New Ministers Take Oath As Omar Abdullah Rejigs Cabinet, Drops Satish Sharma
The new ministers included Shameema Firdous, Ali Sagar, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Srinagar: Four new ministers were sworn in while Independent Jammu-based legislator Satish Sharma was dropped as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded and reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to National Conference legislators Shameema Firdous, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior political leaders and officials at Lok Bhawan here, even as many NC leaders skipped it in protest over not being able to make the cut.
The expansion happens as the National Conference government completes two years in power. Citing sources, ETV Bharat reported last week that ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma are expected to be dropped in the reshuffle.
The same sources confirmed on Tuesday that Satish Sharma had been dropped because he refused to join the National Conference, while it remains to be seen whether Javed Rana or any other minister will be ousted to make way for the new ones.
The new ministers received late-night calls from the NC leadership. The four-time MLA from Kupwara, Saifullah, thanked the NC president for including him in the cabinet.
J&K has a 90-member legislative assembly and, as per the Reorganisation Act 2019, only 10 per cent of the assembly strength can form the cabinet. A maximum of eight ministers, excluding the Chief Minister, can be inducted into the government.
The Congress has refused to join the government in the face of a lack of statehood
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reached out to J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra a day ago, offering him a berth in the cabinet. It was learnt that Karra declined to join and reiterated their support to the government.
Who Are The New Ministers?
Ali Mohammad Sagar: A veteran politician and six-time MLA, the 68-year-old represents Khanyar Constituency in Srinagar. A law graduate, Sagar was elected to the J&K Legislative Assembly in 1983 and since then has never lost an election. He has been a senior minister in both Farooq Abdullah-led government and Omar Abdullah’s cabinet in the erstwhile J&K. Currently, he also steers the National Conference and has Abdullahs' trust.
Shameema Firdous: A three-time legislator, she represents Habba Kadal constituency in Srinagar. She will be the second sitting minister in Omar Abdullah’s council of ministers.
Mir Saifullah: A four-time MLA from the Trehgam constituency in Kupwara, Saifullah has a long association with the National Conference. He has also served as the law minister in the Omar Abdullah government in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.
Altaf Kaloo: A two-time MLA from Pahalgam, he is the first-time minister in Omar Abdullah’s cabinet. He is known for his proximity to the Abdullah family.
MLAs Express Disappointment
The expansion has upset many ruling party legislators. Senior NC MLA Mubarik Gul said that he has attended 20 oath ceremonies but has been dropped again despite being a four-time legislator.
MLA Abdul Majid Larmi, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, told reporters afterwards that he was "hurt" as he deserved the ministerial berth, but expressed 'satisfaction' with the party leadership's decision.
Abdullah had announced the reshuffle last week when he met L-G Sinha. He then said that the list of ministers to be sworn in had already been finalised in consultation with National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah. He had also advised his party MLAs against lobbying for ministerial berths, asking them not to “knock on doors” in pursuit of a place in the expanded Cabinet.
“Please don’t send me WhatsApp messages. I have been receiving long WhatsApp messages, including bio-data and long stories as if I don’t know them. Please have patience till the swearing-in takes place. Everybody will come to know his/her destiny," Abdullah said on October 24.
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