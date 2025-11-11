ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Bypolls: Budgam Records 21.74% Turnout, Nagrota 34.47% Till 11 AM

Voters queue up outside a polling station to cast vote during bypoll to Budgam assembly seat ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Voter turnout picked up pace by mid-morning in the ongoing bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Budgam recorded 21.74 percent polling and Nagrota 34.47 percent till 11 am. The voter turnout rose by more than 12 percentage points in Budgam and nearly 19 points in Nagrota, marking a sharp increase from the 9 am figures of 9.36 percent and 15.11 percent, respectively.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Nagrota had witnessed a robust 77.66 percent voter turnout and Budgam 52.27 percent. Officials said today that the turnout is expected to rise further through the afternoon as weather conditions remain favorable and queues at several booths continue to grow.

Voters queue up outside a polling station to cast vote during bypoll to Budgam assembly seat (ETV Bharat)

More than 2.2 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across the two constituencies, 97,893 in Nagrota and 1,26,025 in Budgam, to decide the fate of 27 candidates contesting for two seats seen as both symbolically and strategically important in J&K's shifting political landscape.

In Nagrota, polling is being held at 150 booths. Woman voter Ashita Sharma was the first to cast her vote. The bye-election was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana in October 2024. His daughter, Devyani Rana, the BJP's J&K BJYM vice-president, is making her electoral debut in an attempt to carry forward her father's political legacy.

First voter Ashita Sharma casts her vote during bypoll to Nagrota seat in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Devyani faces a triangular fight against Shamim Begum of the National Conference (NC) and Harsh Dev Singh, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (India). The contest has also drawn several other candidates, including Joginder Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bodh Raj of the Apni Party, and independent candidate Anil Sharma, a BJP rebel.

Security has been tightened across all polling stations, with sensitive areas placed under round-the-clock surveillance. A senior police official said comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting in both the constituencies.