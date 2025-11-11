Jammu Kashmir Bypolls: Budgam Records 21.74% Turnout, Nagrota 34.47% Till 11 AM
The bypolls were necessitated after Omar Abdullah quit the Budgam seat to retain Ganderbal while BJP MLA Devender Rana's death left Nagrota vacant.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 11, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
Srinagar: Voter turnout picked up pace by mid-morning in the ongoing bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Budgam recorded 21.74 percent polling and Nagrota 34.47 percent till 11 am. The voter turnout rose by more than 12 percentage points in Budgam and nearly 19 points in Nagrota, marking a sharp increase from the 9 am figures of 9.36 percent and 15.11 percent, respectively.
In the 2024 Assembly elections, Nagrota had witnessed a robust 77.66 percent voter turnout and Budgam 52.27 percent. Officials said today that the turnout is expected to rise further through the afternoon as weather conditions remain favorable and queues at several booths continue to grow.
More than 2.2 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across the two constituencies, 97,893 in Nagrota and 1,26,025 in Budgam, to decide the fate of 27 candidates contesting for two seats seen as both symbolically and strategically important in J&K's shifting political landscape.
In Nagrota, polling is being held at 150 booths. Woman voter Ashita Sharma was the first to cast her vote. The bye-election was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana in October 2024. His daughter, Devyani Rana, the BJP's J&K BJYM vice-president, is making her electoral debut in an attempt to carry forward her father's political legacy.
Devyani faces a triangular fight against Shamim Begum of the National Conference (NC) and Harsh Dev Singh, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (India). The contest has also drawn several other candidates, including Joginder Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bodh Raj of the Apni Party, and independent candidate Anil Sharma, a BJP rebel.
Security has been tightened across all polling stations, with sensitive areas placed under round-the-clock surveillance. A senior police official said comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting in both the constituencies.
In Budgam, the bye-poll is being widely seen as a test of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's leadership and his government's performance since taking office last year. Voting is being held at 173 polling station for over 1.20 lakh registered voters. J&K Police and central paramilitary forces were deployed to ensure smooth polling.
The seat was vacated by Abdullah in 2024 when he decided to retain Ganderbal, triggering the need for a bye-election. Seventeen candidates are in the fray, though the main contest is between NC's Aga Syed Mehmood and PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. Other contenders include BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin, AIP's Nazir Ahmad Khan, AAP's Deeba Khan, and independents Muntazir Mohiuddin and Jibran Dar, making it a multi-cornered battle.
Budgam has long been regarded as an NC stronghold, having backed the party in nearly every election since 1962 except in 1972, when the Congress won. Former MLA and now MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi represented the constituency thrice before Omar Abdullah's victory in 2024.
The Abdullah-led NC faced a challenge when Ruhullah decided not to participate in the campaign due to disagreements with the party on governance and reservation policies. This led the ruling party to depute their top leaders, including Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh, for holding roadshows and public gatherings throughout the constituency.
Meanwhile, the opposition PDP ran a vigorous campaign, charging that the government has not fulfilled its pledges to create jobs, provide free power, and implement a just reservation policy. The NC, however, countered by reviving the debate around Articles 370 and 35-A, accusing the PDP of enabling their abrogation through its alliance with the BJP in 2014.
With an estimated 30–35 percent Shia population, Budgam's voting trends are expected to hinge on intra-community competition, as both key contenders hail from influential Aga families.
Election officials said all 173 polling stations in Budgam are equipped with electricity, ramps, sanitation facilities, and drinking water, while CCTV surveillance and webcasting have been put in place to ensure transparency.
Polling across both constituencies began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. Officials said they expect the turnout to rise steadily as voting gains momentum through the day.
(Moazum Mohammad from Budgam and Amir Tantray from Nagrota contributed to the story)
