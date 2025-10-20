ETV Bharat / state

High-Stakes Battle As Ruling NC Faces Dual Challenge in Jammu Kashmir By-Polls

Srinagar: Even as winter approaches, political temperatures are soaring in Jammu and Kashmir as the electoral battle inches closer with the ruling National Conference facing a double challenge including the popularity test in the coming by-polls.

The two seats fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah quit Budgam and retained the traditional family Ganderbal constituency. On the other hand, by-polls in Nagrota seat were necessitated following sitting MLA Devender Singh Rana's death early this year.

But it is the Budgam constituency that is emerging as a major political battleground in the Valley. Seen as a first litmus test for Omar Abdullah on its first year of government in its stronghold where it secured 35 seats in the last year's assembly election, the by-poll has intensified the internal bickering within the NC.

One of the significant signs is the discord with Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi who has distanced from campaigning for the party in the by-poll. Internally, he made the support in the polls conditional to the government’s clarity on contentious reservation policy.

The job reservation at over 60 per cent after the BJP government expanded quotas by including more groups last year has been a key issue for which Mehdi stood with open merit students.

CM Abdullah announced that the cabinet has accepted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on reservation, and they will now send it to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for clearance. The cabinet decisions are subject to approval from the LG in the Union Territory.

But the NC has fielded Mehdi’s uncle Aga Syed Mehmood Mehdi among many contenders in the constituency. This tactful decision is seen to prompt the MP who represents Srinagar constituency to support him. But it has done little to pacify him.

“It is not only (NC president) Farooq Abdullah’s decision alone but he consulted party leaders and found Aga Mehmood right choice for Budgam seat,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who was accompanying the candidate to file nomination in Budgam on the last day of nomination.

The party had kept its cards close to the chest and announced the candidate only a day ago after weighing the strategy due to internal differences with its MP Mehdi. Mehmood was flanked with a large crowd of supporters chanting “Albaane Zoun ho”(the plough won) referring to the NC symbol with party flags fluttering atop. But Mehdi was not alongside leaders who flanked Mehmood to the returning office.

Hailing from a prominent Shia clan, Mehmood is banking on its core Shia support base beside the party’s traditional vote bank. Abdullah expects Mehdi’s support in the poll campaign for their candidate. Describing him as his own, Mehmood himself asserted that Mehdi would support him in the election.