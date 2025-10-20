High-Stakes Battle As Ruling NC Faces Dual Challenge in Jammu Kashmir By-Polls
NC's sitting MP Aga Ruhullah, who has been critical of his government for quite some time now, has demanded an assurance over reservation policy review.
Srinagar: Even as winter approaches, political temperatures are soaring in Jammu and Kashmir as the electoral battle inches closer with the ruling National Conference facing a double challenge including the popularity test in the coming by-polls.
The two seats fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah quit Budgam and retained the traditional family Ganderbal constituency. On the other hand, by-polls in Nagrota seat were necessitated following sitting MLA Devender Singh Rana's death early this year.
But it is the Budgam constituency that is emerging as a major political battleground in the Valley. Seen as a first litmus test for Omar Abdullah on its first year of government in its stronghold where it secured 35 seats in the last year's assembly election, the by-poll has intensified the internal bickering within the NC.
One of the significant signs is the discord with Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi who has distanced from campaigning for the party in the by-poll. Internally, he made the support in the polls conditional to the government’s clarity on contentious reservation policy.
The job reservation at over 60 per cent after the BJP government expanded quotas by including more groups last year has been a key issue for which Mehdi stood with open merit students.
CM Abdullah announced that the cabinet has accepted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on reservation, and they will now send it to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for clearance. The cabinet decisions are subject to approval from the LG in the Union Territory.
But the NC has fielded Mehdi’s uncle Aga Syed Mehmood Mehdi among many contenders in the constituency. This tactful decision is seen to prompt the MP who represents Srinagar constituency to support him. But it has done little to pacify him.
“It is not only (NC president) Farooq Abdullah’s decision alone but he consulted party leaders and found Aga Mehmood right choice for Budgam seat,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who was accompanying the candidate to file nomination in Budgam on the last day of nomination.
The party had kept its cards close to the chest and announced the candidate only a day ago after weighing the strategy due to internal differences with its MP Mehdi. Mehmood was flanked with a large crowd of supporters chanting “Albaane Zoun ho”(the plough won) referring to the NC symbol with party flags fluttering atop. But Mehdi was not alongside leaders who flanked Mehmood to the returning office.
Hailing from a prominent Shia clan, Mehmood is banking on its core Shia support base beside the party’s traditional vote bank. Abdullah expects Mehdi’s support in the poll campaign for their candidate. Describing him as his own, Mehmood himself asserted that Mehdi would support him in the election.
"Why won’t he campaign? He is a party leader and has a responsibility to work for the party ... .I have already talked to him before the mandate was announced and will speak to him again. He should work for the party. He is the product of the National Conference and NC has to contest elections,” he said.
But it took no time for Mehdi to make no bones on his stand saying, ”My loyalty is to my conscience and principles”. “While I hold respect for my elders in my family, I request them not to belittle my fight (our fight). If they can’t comprehend it and be part of it, at least don’t drag me and my struggle to this level,” he added.
Internally, Mehdi had set a rider to the party for the government's clarification on the reservation issue for his support in the poll. The NC leader was a three-time legislator from Budgam since 2002 before becoming a Parliamentarian last year.
But his support is seen as crucial as his rival candidates also hail from the influential shia Aga family. People's Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Aga Muntazir who is son of the separatist Hurriyat Conference leader while former Awami Ittehad Party nominee and former District Development Council chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan is another strong contender.
“People in Budgam have faced injustice in the last 70 years. We are resolving their issues. We are going to undo injustice now through a change,” said Muntazir. “People have been denied their rights in basic amenities such as roads, water and hospitals.”
Amid this, the NC’s ally Congress made a last minute decision turning down contesting from Nagrota seat, forcing the NC to field its candidate Shamim Begum. The seat will now see a direct contest between BJP’s Devyani Rana and NC’s Shamim Begum.
This set off rumours of the possible break-up of the alliance between NC and Congress as it followed the local Congress unit’s report to high command in New Delhi over the lack of “safe seat” in Rajya Sabha polls. The four Parliament seats up for contest on October 24 will see a contest between NC and BJP now.
But NC’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq set aside these rumours saying they are contesting the coming bypolls together.
“We came second in Nagrota last assembly election. Congress did not want division of vote and avoided contesting from there. But our alliance is intact,” he added.
