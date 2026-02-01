ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026: Traders Hope For Industry-Focused Allocations And Announcements

“The promises made are being fulfilled, and claims are being disbursed. As far as expectations for this year’s budget are concerned, we have asked for a structured warehouse policy, as it is important for any state because the first-mile/last-mile delivery concept is missing. We will be able to develop more warehouses, and new entrepreneurs will bring employment for local youth,” he added.

Batra, who is also the Chairman of the Associated Chamber of Commerce (ASSOCHAM) J&K chapter, said the steps taken last year were in the right direction and have started yielding results, as there is ease of doing business.

“There is a positive response from the state government, as the steps taken in last year's budget have yielded some positive results and are in the right direction,” he said.

Manik Batra, Chairman of the Batra Group, said that the industry in J&K can’t survive without government incentives. He said CM Abdullah has given a patient hearing to the demands of industrialists during the pre-budget meetings held with various stakeholders.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, industrialists and traders said the industry and tourism sectors were the two major pillars of the economy in Jammu and Kashmir, and both require focused attention from the state and central governments.

Jammu: As the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly begins on Monday, Jammu-based traders and industrialists are hopeful for an industry-focused budget that supports economic growth. This will be the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government’s second budget after coming to power in 2024.

The Chamber of Commerce of Industry (CCIJ) President Arun Gupta said that there were a lot of improvements in incentives, as during this financial year, industrialists got around Rs 50 crore.

“The government should try to focus on industry as well as tourism to give a boost to the economy in this union territory. The plans should be made to divert pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi to other parts of Jammu so that the economy gets a boost,” he said.

Gupta suggested the diversion of the pilgrims of Budha Amarnath to Nangali Sahib and other areas in the Rajouri and Poonch districts, which will be a game-changer. “In Jammu city and around there is a lot of potential, which, if taken care of, will become a source of boosting the economy. We hope that all these things will come up in the budget,” he said.

Arun Gupta (ETV Bharat)

He also asked the government to pay attention towards Jammu city’s biggest wholesale market of food grains at the warehouse near Bikram Chowk so that the business can flourish again.

Deepak Gupta, President of the Warehouse Traders’ Association, said, “It is our fourth generation working in the warehouse, and nothing has changed from what was there when it started in the 1950s. It has been our long-pending demand to have godowns where we can store our grains. The state government should allocate the money to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) to construct godowns, which will solve our issues somehow. We hope that the budget to be presented by the CM will take care of it.”

Another trader, Atul Khanna, said that the warehouse was lacking basic amenities, which hurt the business. “We work around 12 hours daily, but the power supply to the warehouse is only for four hours, due to which we can't generate e-bills, and when vehicles leave the area without such bills, they are challaned by the police and traffic authorities,” Khanna said.

“Moreover, the CM should also focus on developing better infrastructure in terms of schools, hospitals, and markets, because when a professor or doctor from outside gets appointed in IIT, IIM, or AIIMS, if he and his family don't get proper facilities like other metro cities and bigger cities, he will not stay. The CM should focus on this side also,” Khanna added.

An industrialist, Nigam Gupta, associated with healthcare, said that the government should focus on execution rather than only on announcements. “The budget should move beyond the announcements to execution,” he said.

Nigam Gupta (Special arrangement)

“In 2019, a healthcare investment policy was brought in in Jammu and Kashmir to attract the corporate sector and the technology-driven healthcare sector. Many announcements were made, but I don't think much was achieved and executed on the ground. I expect Omar Abdullah's government to bring new things and policies, but focus on execution promptly,” Gupta said.