Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026 Draws Bouquets, Brickbats From Political Parties, Trade And Industry Stakeholders

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference after presenting the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for FY 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s budget has received bouquets on its welfare schemes but has seen brickbats from political opponents in equal measure.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tabled a Rs 1,13,767 crore Budget for the Union Territory for 2026-27 while underscoring the fiscal challenges facing the region. Of this, Rs 80,640 crore has been earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 3,3127 crore for capital expenditure. This marked his second budget in the legislative assembly since his government came to power last year and offered several welfare measures, infrastructure and development plans.

But the opposition was not impressed by the budget, punching holes in it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main opposition in the union territory, described the budget as a “hollow exercise”, saying the much-hyped financial statement has exposed the government’s lack of vision.

“This is a good budget for National Conference (NC) MLAs. There is nothing in it for the common masses. It does not offer anything concrete for the regularisation of daily wagers. It is an anti-people budget and disappointing. People don’t have high hopes for Omar Abdullah’s government,” said BJP’s Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

Expressing disappointment over non-fulfilment of the government’s pre-poll promises, including free gas cylinders, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur pointed out the government’s announcement of offering six free gas cylinders to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households as nothing short of deception.

“It will only benefit 5 to 7 per cent of the population. This is not welfare but eyewash,” he said, reacting to the government’s announcement of offering six free gas cylinders to AAY families in a year.

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone too slammed the government for the budget, saying it is a bureaucratic-driven financial document and shorn of political input. He criticised the government for restricting free six gas cylinders to AAY, describing it as a dilution of the NC’s pre-poll promise.

“The budget should have been a comprehensive package detailing out the inclusivity, covering sectors which have the potential to be the change makers for raising per capita income, job creation, rehabilitation intervention & aiming at bridging income gaps. The budget is bereft of all this,” he said, highlighting the lack of policy for the regularisation of daily wagers or addressing mounting employment issues in the region.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para said that the budget offers “no healing or hope”, saying it fails to address the people’s issues.