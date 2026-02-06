Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026 Draws Bouquets, Brickbats From Political Parties, Trade And Industry Stakeholders
Jammu and Kashmir’s 2026-27 budget sparks mixed reactions, praised for welfare initiatives but criticised by opposition for lacking inclusivity, employment focus, and fulfilling pre-poll promises.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s budget has received bouquets on its welfare schemes but has seen brickbats from political opponents in equal measure.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tabled a Rs 1,13,767 crore Budget for the Union Territory for 2026-27 while underscoring the fiscal challenges facing the region. Of this, Rs 80,640 crore has been earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 3,3127 crore for capital expenditure. This marked his second budget in the legislative assembly since his government came to power last year and offered several welfare measures, infrastructure and development plans.
But the opposition was not impressed by the budget, punching holes in it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main opposition in the union territory, described the budget as a “hollow exercise”, saying the much-hyped financial statement has exposed the government’s lack of vision.
“This is a good budget for National Conference (NC) MLAs. There is nothing in it for the common masses. It does not offer anything concrete for the regularisation of daily wagers. It is an anti-people budget and disappointing. People don’t have high hopes for Omar Abdullah’s government,” said BJP’s Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.
Expressing disappointment over non-fulfilment of the government’s pre-poll promises, including free gas cylinders, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur pointed out the government’s announcement of offering six free gas cylinders to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households as nothing short of deception.
“It will only benefit 5 to 7 per cent of the population. This is not welfare but eyewash,” he said, reacting to the government’s announcement of offering six free gas cylinders to AAY families in a year.
Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone too slammed the government for the budget, saying it is a bureaucratic-driven financial document and shorn of political input. He criticised the government for restricting free six gas cylinders to AAY, describing it as a dilution of the NC’s pre-poll promise.
“The budget should have been a comprehensive package detailing out the inclusivity, covering sectors which have the potential to be the change makers for raising per capita income, job creation, rehabilitation intervention & aiming at bridging income gaps. The budget is bereft of all this,” he said, highlighting the lack of policy for the regularisation of daily wagers or addressing mounting employment issues in the region.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para said that the budget offers “no healing or hope”, saying it fails to address the people’s issues.
“Even though youth form 60-65 per cent of our population, there is nothing for them in the budget,” he said. “Our youth are facing high unemployment, but it does not offer any hope or healing to them.”
However, the budget received bouquets from NC President and former three-time Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who described it as “inclusive” offering benefits to all sections of the society.
Describing the budget as “historic”, NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that it touches each sector, including farmers, youth, women and entrepreneurs.
“It is a good start, and we will fulfil all the poll promises in the next four budgets. The budget offers youth schemes like 3.5 lakh for employment generation and 1.35 lakh for entrepreneurs,” he added.
Chairman of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Jammu, Rahul Sahai, also lauded the budget as ‘progressive and stable’ under constrained resources.
He highlighted the government’s promise of ensuring 24X7 power supply by 2027-2028, offering hope to the industrial sector.
Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association in Kashmir’s Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik, expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling key demands of fruit growers by approving the Crop Insurance Scheme in the budget.
“We also highly appreciate their concern regarding the proposal of a zero per cent tariff on apples and other agricultural products imported from the USA and their strong appeal to the Central Government to impose adequate import duties on such agricultural products to safeguard the interests of local farmers,” he said.
Also Read