ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms; Traffic Movement Affected On Srinagar-Jammu Highway

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and brief spells of rain over the next few days with the weather department warning of flash floods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast for the Union Territory one or two spells of rain or thundershower could occur at many places particularly on September 4. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kph, with gusts up to 60 kph at isolated places, are also possible during the next five days.

The forecast comes as several parts of Jammu and Kashmir recorded significant rainfall. Kathua received 101.8 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours ending Wednesday, the highest recorded among the listed stations. Pahalgam recorded 51.8 mm and Rajouri 50 mm. Katra received 24.2 mm, Udhampur 36.8 mm, Pulwama 16.5 mm, Shopian 12.5 mm and Sonamarg 11 mm. Srinagar recorded 0.3 mm during the same period.

The weather office has warned of the possibility of flash floods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable places during the next three days. Further motorists, particularly those travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, or NH-44, have been asked to undertake their journey keeping in view weather forecast.

The Traffic Police has said very slow traffic movement was observed on NH-44 between 4 pm Tuesday and 4 pm Wednesday because of a single-lane and uneven road surface at Dawal in Udhampur. A single-lane stretch between Marog and Kishtwari Pather also slowed traffic. The breakdown of a vehicle at Marog has added to the disruption.

Traffic was being regulated at Dawal, where about a 30-40 meter stretch is single-lane. The Traffic Police has advised people to undertake journeys only after confirming the condition of the road with traffic control units in Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.

Passengers and light motor vehicle operators have been advised to travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway during daylight hours. Night travel should be avoided because of the risk of shooting stones and landslides, as well as ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal, the traffic police said.

Motorists have also been advised against unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, particularly near areas vulnerable to landslides and shooting stones.

According to traffic police authorities subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger vehicles, private cars and goods carriers will be allowed to move in both directions on NH-44 on Thursday. The Traffic Police said commuters must follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking and wrong-lane driving, which can cause congestion.

Security forces convoys will be allowed to move in both directions, subject to weather and road conditions and confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit in Ramban.