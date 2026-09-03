Jammu Kashmir Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms; Traffic Movement Affected On Srinagar-Jammu Highway
The India Meteorological Department has forecast spells of rain and thundershowers at many places on September 4.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and brief spells of rain over the next few days with the weather department warning of flash floods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable locations.
According to the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast for the Union Territory one or two spells of rain or thundershower could occur at many places particularly on September 4. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kph, with gusts up to 60 kph at isolated places, are also possible during the next five days.
The forecast comes as several parts of Jammu and Kashmir recorded significant rainfall. Kathua received 101.8 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours ending Wednesday, the highest recorded among the listed stations. Pahalgam recorded 51.8 mm and Rajouri 50 mm. Katra received 24.2 mm, Udhampur 36.8 mm, Pulwama 16.5 mm, Shopian 12.5 mm and Sonamarg 11 mm. Srinagar recorded 0.3 mm during the same period.
The weather office has warned of the possibility of flash floods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable places during the next three days. Further motorists, particularly those travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, or NH-44, have been asked to undertake their journey keeping in view weather forecast.
The Traffic Police has said very slow traffic movement was observed on NH-44 between 4 pm Tuesday and 4 pm Wednesday because of a single-lane and uneven road surface at Dawal in Udhampur. A single-lane stretch between Marog and Kishtwari Pather also slowed traffic. The breakdown of a vehicle at Marog has added to the disruption.
Traffic was being regulated at Dawal, where about a 30-40 meter stretch is single-lane. The Traffic Police has advised people to undertake journeys only after confirming the condition of the road with traffic control units in Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.
Passengers and light motor vehicle operators have been advised to travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway during daylight hours. Night travel should be avoided because of the risk of shooting stones and landslides, as well as ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal, the traffic police said.
Motorists have also been advised against unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, particularly near areas vulnerable to landslides and shooting stones.
According to traffic police authorities subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger vehicles, private cars and goods carriers will be allowed to move in both directions on NH-44 on Thursday. The Traffic Police said commuters must follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking and wrong-lane driving, which can cause congestion.
Security forces convoys will be allowed to move in both directions, subject to weather and road conditions and confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit in Ramban.
On the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road (NH-244), light motor vehicles and private cars will be allowed from both directions subject to clearance from road maintenance agencies. Vehicles moving from PP Parana toward Anantnag will be allowed between 8 am and 4 pm, while traffic from Daksum toward Kishtwar will be permitted between 9 am and 4 pm.
On the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road, light motor vehicles will be permitted in both directions subject to weather and road conditions. Vehicles from Sonamarg toward Kargil and Minamarg toward Srinagar will have to move within the prescribed timings after receiving clearance from road maintenance agencies.
Heavy motor vehicles travelling from Minamarg toward Srinagar will be permitted between noon and 5 pm. No vehicle will be allowed after 5 pm
Motorists on the SSG Road have been advised to carry and use anti-skid chains because of the possibility of slippery road conditions.
Movement of Kashmir-bound oil and gas tankers will remain restricted during the daytime on the Digdol-Khooni Nalla section of NH-44 because of widening work being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India.
The movement of tankers carrying inflammable material is restricted through tunnels during the daytime. Up-bound tankers will be allowed beyond Chenani only after 5 pm and up to 5 am.
Heavy and light goods vehicle operators carrying fresh, perishable goods and livestock have also been asked to follow Traffic Police advisories because of the risk of shooting stones and landslides along the Ramban-Banihal stretch.
Vehicle owners have been advised not to overload their vehicles, check their fitness before travelling and carry sufficient fuel. On Mughal Road (NH-701A), traffic will be allowed from both directions subject to fair weather, good road conditions and clearance from the road maintenance agency.
Light motor vehicles followed by heavy motor vehicles of up to 10 tyres will be allowed between Chandimarh in Baffliaz and Shopian, as well as in the opposite direction, between 7 am and 6 pm.
The Traffic Police has urged commuters to confirm road conditions before starting their journey, particularly during periods of rainfall.
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