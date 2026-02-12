ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir BJP MLA Wants Fellow Legislator, A Dogra, Be Entitled To ST-2 Status Meant For Paharis

Jammu: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jammu and Kashmir has demanded Scheduled Tribe(ST), a status meant for Pahari speaking people from Pir Panjal region and Uri area of the valley, for fellow legislator.

"I have been raising this issue of Pahari people of Rajouri and Poonch districts in other parts of the union territory not getting the ST-2 status. One such example is of our MLA Jammu-west Arvind Gupta who applied for the status a year ago but is not being given the status so far. I am not getting any satisfactory answer from the government," Narinder Singh, MLA Jammu South-R S Pura, raised the issue in the House on Thursday during the ongoing budget session.

Reacting to the BJP legislator's demand, National Conference (NC) MLA from Poonch Aijaz Jan interrupted and asked the BJP MLAs, Narinder Singh and Arvind Gupta to clarify whether they were Dogras or Pahari people. "The status is for those Pahari people who live while grazing their land, looking after their cattle and bearing the hardships on ground," Jan said.