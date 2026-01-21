ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Begins Demarcation Of Hokersar Wetland That Hosts Migratory Birds From Europe

A dirt road right in the middle of nearly dry Hokersar wetland near Srinagar on Nov. 1, 2024. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched demarcation of the Hokersar wetland, which was listed as a Ramsar site in 2005, and faced threats of encroachment and degradation of its environment.

Home to lakhs of migratory birds during winters, the 13.75 sq kilometre 'queen of wetlands' is located in Budgam district, 10 km from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The UT government's Revenue Department has set up a 16-member team of officials from multiple departments to demarcate the boundaries of the wetland and its adjacent Nambli-Narkara reserve.

A top revenue official under whose jurisdiction the wetland falls has asked the team to hold a field survey and clearly mark the boundaries of the wetland, which is among the protected ecological and biodiversity habitats, but faces threats of encroachment and mining.

Led by a Range Officer of the forest department, the team, comprising officials from revenue and forest departments, will submit its report to the Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in Budgam, for future protection of the wetland.

Officials said the demarcation exercise will include revenue record authentication, boundary verification, geo-referencing, demarcation of wetland areas, and removal of ambiguities in land ownership records to ensure the wetland is legally and physically protected from encroachments and unregulated activities.

The first demarcation of the wetland was carried out in 1935, and the same was notified in 1946. Social and environmental activists have alleged that encroachments and the situation have shrunk the wetland from 13 sq km to around 10 sq kms. Officials, however, deny encroachments and claim measures have been taken for its protection and conservation.