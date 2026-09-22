Jammu Kashmir Assembly Witnesses Uproar Over Ruling NC's Demand To Restore Holiday On Sheikh Abdullah's Birth Anniversary
NC legislator Abdul Majeed Larmi brought a Point of Order demanding holiday restoration of Dec 5 holiday, Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Srinagar: The second day of the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar during the Question Hour after the ruling party demanded restoration of government holiday on the birth anniversary of National Conference’s founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah that was scrapped after abrogation of article 370.
As the assembly business resumed today, NC's MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi brought a Point of Order demanding holiday restoration of Dec 5 holiday, Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary.
Larmi said that if Abdullah’s holiday is not restored, the government must cancel the holiday of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 22.
This led to uproar from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party which opposed the demand of cancellation of Hari Singh's holiday. “Hari Singh's holiday will not be cancelled,” said BJP MLA Nagrota Divyani Rana.
The BJP MLA R S Pathania accused the ruling party, National Conference, of disrupting the House.
NC's chief whip and legislator from Eidgah in Srinagar, Mubarik Gul said it is the NC's stand that December 5, the birth anniversary of its founder should be restored as holiday.
Intervening amid the uproar, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para demanded restoration of the July 13 Martyrs' Day holiday. This demand led to further pandemonium.
However, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that the House can discuss it at an appropriate time. Despite the Speaker's intervention, the BJP legislators were not pacified and staged a walk out.
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