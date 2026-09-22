ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Witnesses Uproar Over Ruling NC's Demand To Restore Holiday On Sheikh Abdullah's Birth Anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah looks on, as BJP and NC MLAs protest during the autumn session of the union territory Assembly, in Srinagar ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 1 Min Read

Srinagar: The second day of the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar during the Question Hour after the ruling party demanded restoration of government holiday on the birth anniversary of National Conference’s founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah that was scrapped after abrogation of article 370. As the assembly business resumed today, NC's MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi brought a Point of Order demanding holiday restoration of Dec 5 holiday, Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary. Larmi said that if Abdullah’s holiday is not restored, the government must cancel the holiday of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 22. A view of the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly (ETV Bharat)