From 1.8 Lakh To 3 Lakh MLA Pay Hike Not To Be As J&K Assembly Withdraws Bill
The opposition BJP opposed the bill, citing public backlash over unemployment, after which CM Omar Abdullah said
Published : September 29, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday withdrew the bills that proposed hiking salaries of legislators and ministers and former legislators after the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argued that it doesn't want a hike in salaries when dailywagers and other workers are not being regularised.
The withdrawal came days after the hike in salaries and allowances was discussed in the House and a panel of legislators from the treasury and opposition benches had been set up. The committee had proposed to hike the current gross salary of an MLA from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, along with allowances, telephone bills and house loans.
As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, introduced the first of the three bills on Tuesday, BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma said that the legislature faces public backlash over the proposal of a hike in salaries when problems like unemployment of dailywagers and other workers are not being addressed.
Interestingly, in 2024, BJP legislator SS Slathia was the chairman of the House Panel that had last year proposed a hike in the salaries of legislators and ministers and former legislators.
The Chief Minister said that unless the House has unanimity on the passage of the bill, he won't push for its passage and will withdraw it.
"If even one member opposes it, it will never pass. I withdraw the bill," the chief minister said. Abdullah said that he won't let the BJP politicise the hike when their legislators will take the hike as well.
As the BJP continued to oppose the bill, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the bill for withdrawal to vote and both opposition and treasury voted overwhelmingly in favour of withdrawing the law.
The house witnessed ruckus and a brief walk-out by BJP leaders earlier in the day over the adoption of the statehood resolution moved by Abdullah a day ago.
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