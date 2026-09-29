ETV Bharat / state

From 1.8 Lakh To 3 Lakh MLA Pay Hike Not To Be As J&K Assembly Withdraws Bill

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday withdrew the bills that proposed hiking salaries of legislators and ministers and former legislators after the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argued that it doesn't want a hike in salaries when dailywagers and other workers are not being regularised.

The withdrawal came days after the hike in salaries and allowances was discussed in the House and a panel of legislators from the treasury and opposition benches had been set up. The committee had proposed to hike the current gross salary of an MLA from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, along with allowances, telephone bills and house loans.

As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, introduced the first of the three bills on Tuesday, BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma said that the legislature faces public backlash over the proposal of a hike in salaries when problems like unemployment of dailywagers and other workers are not being addressed.

Interestingly, in 2024, BJP legislator SS Slathia was the chairman of the House Panel that had last year proposed a hike in the salaries of legislators and ministers and former legislators.