ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly To Seek TET Exemption For Teachers

"This House unanimously urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, to exempt all Teachers appointed before 01.01.2019 from appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The government teachers have been opposing TET. The government’s resolution is seen as a major relief for them if the centre government considers the resolution and exempts teachers from it.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will today begin its second day's sitting during which the Minister For Education will move a resolution seeking exemption of teachers from the Teacher Eligibility Test.

This House further urges the Union Government to take all legal steps and issue the requisite Notification through National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for exemption of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” the resolution says, to be moved by Minister for School Education, Sakeena Itoo.

The session will begin with the Question Hour and is also likely to witness exchanges over the Jal Jeevan Mission probe report that was tabled in the House on Monday by the National Conference legislator, Hasnain Masoodi, who is the chairman of the House Committee on JJM probe.

The House will likely discuss the Bill that was introduced by Javid Ahmad Dar, Minister for Cooperative, to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, to repeal the Jammu and Kashmir Self Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999 and to provide transitional arrangement of self-reliant cooperatives under the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989 and for matters connected or incidental thereto." The Bill will be moved to be passed by the minister.

On the first day, the assembly witnessed uproarious scenes after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accused the government of failing on the governance front during the two years. The ruling party demanded restoration of statehood and accused the BJP of delaying its restoration that had led to disempowerment of the government and people in Jammu and Kashmir.