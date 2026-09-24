Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Reprimands Minister Over Delayed Vehicle Policy For Bureaucrats
Speaker’s censure came after the minister could not give a reply over the measures taken to streamline the vehicle allotment to officers.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday reprimanded Transport Minister Satish Sharma over the delay in framing a new vehicle policy for bureaucrats and directed him to convey its implementation in the ongoing session of the House.
The Speaker’s censure came after the minister could not give a convincing reply to the legislator’s supplementary question over the measures taken to streamline the vehicle allotment to officers.
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania had asked a written question over the enforcement of “One Officer-One Vehicle” ceiling across all departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), boards, and autonomous bodies to curb retention of multiple official vehicles.
Sharma replied that the government will carry out an independent audit of vehicles allotted to officers after the legislator said that officers have been allotted more than one official vehicle. Pathania said that officers with more than one charge have held the same number of vehicles.
When the minister could not convince the House, the Speaker intervened and asked the minister about the new policy, which the department had drafted.
He said that the previous vehicle allotment policy was implemented in January 2015. “Why have you delayed the implementation of the new policy? If the report about the new policy was submitted to you 24 days before, on September 1, what did you do during these days?” the Speaker asked.
Admitting that there has been a delay, the minister said he will come up with an explanation in the House after seeing the policy. “Submit your detailed information to the House in the ongoing session,” Rather said.
The Speaker said the multiple vehicle allotment is a “serious issue” and needs to be addressed. “We are a poor state that cannot afford luxuries for officers,” he said.
The minister said that instead of implementing the policy within two months, the department will now act faster and implement it sooner.
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