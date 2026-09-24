ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Reprimands Minister Over Delayed Vehicle Policy For Bureaucrats

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts the proceedings on the first day of the Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Srinagar on September 21 ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday reprimanded Transport Minister Satish Sharma over the delay in framing a new vehicle policy for bureaucrats and directed him to convey its implementation in the ongoing session of the House.

The Speaker’s censure came after the minister could not give a convincing reply to the legislator’s supplementary question over the measures taken to streamline the vehicle allotment to officers.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania had asked a written question over the enforcement of “One Officer-One Vehicle” ceiling across all departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), boards, and autonomous bodies to curb retention of multiple official vehicles.

Sharma replied that the government will carry out an independent audit of vehicles allotted to officers after the legislator said that officers have been allotted more than one official vehicle. Pathania said that officers with more than one charge have held the same number of vehicles.

When the minister could not convince the House, the Speaker intervened and asked the minister about the new policy, which the department had drafted.