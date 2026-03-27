ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Directs Govt To Table Bill On Fake News, Misinformation

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has instructed the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government to draft a bill addressing fake news and misinformation in the union territory. This directive followed a brief discussion in the House, initiated by BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania.

Opening the discussion, Pathania highlighted the challenges posed by the advent of social media, noting that unregistered portals and pages operate in Jammu and Kashmir without any regulations to address fake news and misinformation.

“There is a mushroom growth of online portals, pages and channels due to which there is no accountability to them. There are also no fact-checking units which can cross-check the news and act accordingly,” Pathania said, adding that there should be mandatory registration for all online platforms.

A total of 14 MLAs and a minister participated in the discussion before the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary replied to the discussion. Some members attributed the reason behind the increase in fake news to less-qualified people joining the field, due to which they are being used by a few individuals or parties for their petty gains.