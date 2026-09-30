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Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Directs Govt To Finalise New Car Policy Within 15 Days

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Taking serious note of the prolonged delay in finalising the new Car Policy, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday directed the government to ensure that the policy is finalised and notified within 15 days.

The direction came after Transport Minister Satish Sharma presented the status report on the Car Policy, saying that the department would undertake necessary inter-departmental consultations and complete the requisite formalities for finalisation of the policy. Rather had earlier taken note of the prolonged delay in the formulation of the new Car Policy and directed the concerned Minister to submit a status report on the matter in the ongoing session. "This matter should not be allowed to remain pending any further. The complaints regarding misuse of public resources are a matter of serious concern and underscore the need for clear and updated rules governing the entitlement and use of government vehicles," the Speaker said.