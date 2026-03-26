Jammu Kashmir Assembly Set For Heated Showdown Over Proposed Districts And Fuel Crisis
Jammu Kashmir Assembly’s budget session will feature key bills on new districts, alcohol ban, and face tense debates amid ongoing fuel shortages, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 26, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST|
Updated : March 26, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Jammu: The second leg of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's budget session, commencing tomorrow in Jammu, is expected to be stormy, with several private members’ bills and resolutions, as well as government bills, slated for discussion.
The first day’s proceedings will begin with the Question Hour, and appropriation bills will be taken up, followed by a normal government business day on Saturday (March 28).
March 29 is a holiday on Sunday. Private members’ bills and resolutions will be discussed on March 30 and 31, and again on April 1 and 2, respectively. April 3 is a holiday for Good Friday. The budget session concludes on April 4 with government business.
One of the important private members’ bills during the session will be regarding Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para’s bill on the creation of new divisions and districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
The bill was submitted, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has recommended its introduction in the House.
The bill has sought a statutory framework for the reorganisation of administrative divisions, districts, sub-districts and tehsils in Jammu and Kashmir. The major attraction of this is the two long-pending demands of the people of the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions of the Jammu region.
Para has sought the creation of a separate division for the Chenab Valley with headquarters at Doda and a separate division for Pir Panjal with headquarters at Rajouri. It has also sought the creation of new hill districts for the Nowshera, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Thathri, Akhnoor, Billawar, Kotranka and Mendhar areas of the Jammu region and Tral-Awantipora, Ashmuqam-Pahalgam, Beerwah, Sopore, Handwara, Gurez, Tangdhar-Karnah and Norabad of the Kashmir valley.
Moreover, a few other private members’ bills regarding a ban on the consumption, transportation and selling of alcohol have been submitted.
The session is expected to be stormy due to recent developments regarding the shortage of LPG cylinders and fuel for vehicles, which has brought panic to the union territory.
During the first leg of the budget session, which began on February 2 and continues till February 20, the budget for the 2026-27 financial year was passed, including the demand for grants of different departments, which was passed by the House.
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