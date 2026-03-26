ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Set For Heated Showdown Over Proposed Districts And Fuel Crisis

Legislators during the ongoing state budget session at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Jammu on Feb 11, 2026. ( ANI )

Jammu: The second leg of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's budget session, commencing tomorrow in Jammu, is expected to be stormy, with several private members’ bills and resolutions, as well as government bills, slated for discussion.

The first day’s proceedings will begin with the Question Hour, and appropriation bills will be taken up, followed by a normal government business day on Saturday (March 28).

March 29 is a holiday on Sunday. Private members’ bills and resolutions will be discussed on March 30 and 31, and again on April 1 and 2, respectively. April 3 is a holiday for Good Friday. The budget session concludes on April 4 with government business.

One of the important private members’ bills during the session will be regarding Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para’s bill on the creation of new divisions and districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill was submitted, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has recommended its introduction in the House.