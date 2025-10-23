ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Session Begins Today, Opposition Likely To Target Omar Govt Over 'U-Turns'

This is the fourth session of the legislative assembly after the government was elected in October 2024 last year.

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session latest update Omar Abdullah Govt
J&K CM Omar Abdullah, ministers of his cabinet, and other legislators offer condolences over Pahalgam terror attack during special Assembly session, in Jammu on April 28, 2025 | File photo (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 9:19 AM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s nine-day session will begin today (October 23) and is likely to be stormy as the opposition will seek accountability from the Omar Abdullah-led Union Territory government, which recently completed one year in power.

The session will culminate on October 31 and will include six sittings, with the first day reserved for obituary references of former legislators and ministers. The next working day for the house in this session would be Monday, October 27. On October 24, voting for four seats of Rajya Sabha elections will be held for Jammu and Kashmir, while October 25 and 26 are official holidays.

The bills submitted by the private members will be taken up on October 28, and a resolution on October 29. The legislative assembly has received 450 questions from legislators, 13 bills and 55 resolutions from private members.

The government aims to introduce, debate and pass three bills, which have already been cleared by the Omar-led cabinet. The bills include amendments to the Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017, as well as the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Business Establishment Bill, 2025, and the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party with 28 sitting MLAs and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with three legislators and Sajad Lone, will corner the government on its manifesto and “U-Turns” from the promises it made during the assembly polls.

This is the fourth session of the legislative assembly after the government was elected in October 2024 last year. The first session was held in Srinagar for four days, during which the government passed one resolution on the restoration of statehood and another urging the central government for dialogue with elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir on special status.

The second session was also held in Srinagar to condemn the Pahalgam attack on tourists. The third session was held in Jammu and it was the first budget session of the elected government in the union territory.

