Jammu Kashmir Assembly Passes Statehood Resolution As BJP Walks Out Over 'Autonomy'
The resolution, while referring to previous ones passed in 2000 and 2024, calls upon the Centre for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Srinagar: The J&K Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir amid a walkout by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
The resolution, which will now be submitted to the central government, triggered massive protests from the BJP members, who questioned the reference to 'autonomy' in it.
The opposition BJP protested against the resolution on Friday as well as on Monday, with party members jumping into the well of the House and raising slogans against the Speaker.
Abdullah had moved the resolution in the assembly last Friday (Sept. 25), seeking restoration of full statehood to the region while referring to the autonomy resolution passed by his father Farooq Abdullah-led government in the assembly in the year 2000.
"In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India," reads the resolution moved by Omar Abdullah.
The NC-led government headed by Farooq had passed a resolution on June 26, 2000 for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953. On November 6, 2024, the House passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status.
As reported earlier by ETV Bharat, several members, including from the ruling National Conference (NC), had moved amendments to the resolution, with many seeking that the resolution also demand the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A.
However, while responding during the debate, the chief minister urged the members to withdraw their amendments, saying "they had got trapped in this scheme (of the BJP) and moved amendments".
"This House has already passed resolutions twice for special status -- one in (former CM) Farooq Abdullah time, and the other in 2024 soon after formation of this government. Special status is a provision that other states do not have. We have asked the Centre to restore the special provisions which we had before 2019. So, I request my colleagues not to press the amendments which will give the BJP an excuse to oppose it," Abdullah said.
Following the CM's appeal, the Speaker asked the members whether they intended not to press the amendments, to which all eight MLAs agreed.
"We are not diluting them and are adding to them," Rather said, and put the resolution to vote, even as BJP members continued with their protest.
The resolution was passed through voice vote amid a walkout by the BJP. The BJP said the reference to autonomy and special status in the resolution was an insult to the Constitution and it would not allow a discussion on it or its passage in the House.
In his speech, the Chief Minister vehemently asked the centre to restore J&K's statehood.
"J&K doesn't need favour. We are not beggars. We are being humiliated, and we are seeking our right to statehood. It is not favour of central govt. The Central government should fulfil its promise. The House asks the central govt to restore full-fledged statehood,” Abdullah said.
Noting that the absence of statehood has an impact on their day-to-day working, Abdullah pointed out that the law department has opined the Speaker against debating the statehood resolution in the assembly.
"Even I do not know. As the Law Minister and as the Chief Minister, I do not know about it. You (Speaker) have received the communication. I have not seen it. This is a direct consequence of being a Union Territory. Can such a thing happen in a state, where the Chief Minister moves a resolution and the Law Secretary gives an opinion on whether the House can debate it? This can happen only in a Union Territory," he said.
Read More