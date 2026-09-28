ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Passes Statehood Resolution As BJP Walks Out Over 'Autonomy'

Scenes from J&K Assembly on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 3 Min Read

Srinagar: The J&K Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir amid a walkout by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The resolution, which will now be submitted to the central government, triggered massive protests from the BJP members, who questioned the reference to 'autonomy' in it. The opposition BJP protested against the resolution on Friday as well as on Monday, with party members jumping into the well of the House and raising slogans against the Speaker. Ruckus In J&K Assembly (ETV Bharat) Abdullah had moved the resolution in the assembly last Friday (Sept. 25), seeking restoration of full statehood to the region while referring to the autonomy resolution passed by his father Farooq Abdullah-led government in the assembly in the year 2000. "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India," reads the resolution moved by Omar Abdullah. The NC-led government headed by Farooq had passed a resolution on June 26, 2000 for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953. On November 6, 2024, the House passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status. As reported earlier by ETV Bharat, several members, including from the ruling National Conference (NC), had moved amendments to the resolution, with many seeking that the resolution also demand the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A.