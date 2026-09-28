ETV Bharat / state

'Floor Is the Real Test': Omar Under Pressure As Own MLAs Demand Article 370 In His Statehood Resolution

Srinagar : Ten legislators, including eight from the ruling National Conference and its allies, have moved amendments to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s statehood resolution to explicitly demand the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A along with the constitutional position that existed before August 5, 2019.

This has set the stage for discussion within the ruling camp as the amendment has come from the Chief Minister's own party. Abdullah has been under pressure from his political opponents for dropping the demand for Article 370 and focusing on statehood.

The Chief Minister moved the resolution in the assembly last Friday (Sept. 25) seeking restoration of full statehood to the region while referring to the autonomy resolution, prompting the BJP to protest in the House.

Scenes of uproar as Omar Abdullah moved full statehood resolution in Jammu Kashmir Assembly on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

The resolution read, "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.”

The NC-led government passed the autonomy resolution in the year 2000 in the assembly, seeking the restoration of the pre-1953 position. But it was binned by the then BJP-led government.

The discussion and amendments to the statehood resolution are part of the assembly proceedings today. They are likely to further rile up the opposition BJP.