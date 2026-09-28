'Floor Is the Real Test': Omar Under Pressure As Own MLAs Demand Article 370 In His Statehood Resolution
The discussion and amendments to the statehood resolution are likely to further rile up the opposition BJP in the House today.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Srinagar: Ten legislators, including eight from the ruling National Conference and its allies, have moved amendments to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s statehood resolution to explicitly demand the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A along with the constitutional position that existed before August 5, 2019.
This has set the stage for discussion within the ruling camp as the amendment has come from the Chief Minister's own party. Abdullah has been under pressure from his political opponents for dropping the demand for Article 370 and focusing on statehood.
The Chief Minister moved the resolution in the assembly last Friday (Sept. 25) seeking restoration of full statehood to the region while referring to the autonomy resolution, prompting the BJP to protest in the House.
The resolution read, "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.”
The NC-led government passed the autonomy resolution in the year 2000 in the assembly, seeking the restoration of the pre-1953 position. But it was binned by the then BJP-led government.
The discussion and amendments to the statehood resolution are part of the assembly proceedings today. They are likely to further rile up the opposition BJP.
The NC legislators have sought insertion of Article 370 and Article 35A into the resolution as they existed before Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of statehood and the special status on August 5, 2019.
National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq has moved an amendment seeking the House to "reaffirm its commitment to the restoration of the constitutional guarantees embodied in Articles 370 and 35A as they existed prior to 5 August 2019."
Besides Sadiq, four more amendments have been proposed by NC MLAs Javid Hassan Baig, Ajaz Jan, Altaf Ahmad Wani, and Hilal Akbar Lone. The party's independent allies Choudhary Mohammad Akram and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan also have sought incorporation of Article 370 and 35A.
Congress chief whip Nizamudin Bhat has proposed insertion of "a reminder to respect its own commitments made at various forums and to the deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir."
PDP's Waheed Para and Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi too have proposed amendments. Para has sought restoration of autonomy besides Articles 370 and 35A in their original form.
Mehdi proposes the House to express deep anguish and disapproval over the unilateral measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, which resulted in the cessation of Article 370 and Article 35A and the reorganisation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Para said that J&K Assembly business will be worth watching as the Chief Minister’s resolution is being met with eight separate amendments from his own NC MLAs, “exposing serious differences over its language, intent and scope”.
"When government's own legislators seek to rewrite its resolution, the Assembly floor becomes the real test," he said.
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