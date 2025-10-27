ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Resumes Today: MLA Pay Hike, Rent Authority Bill Among Day's Agenda

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly resumed its second sitting on Monday with the house set to table a report recommending revision of salaries and pensions of legislators among the scheduled business for the day.

The proceedings of the nine-day autumn session began on Thursday (October 23) with the House paying homage to leaders who passed away recently. This will be the first day of House after Rajya Sabha election (October 24) saw the Bharatiya Janata Party foiling the electoral strategy of ruling National Conference to sweep all four parliament seats. The NC secured three while the BJP claimed the fourth seat amid cross-voting allegations.

Chairman of the House Committee Surjeet Singh Slathia, who will table the report, has recommended a revision in the salaries and allowances of legislators and enhanced pensionary benefits for former MLAs, according to the business list issued by the Assembly Secretariat.