Jammu Kashmir Assembly Resumes Today: MLA Pay Hike, Rent Authority Bill Among Day's Agenda
The Chairman of the House Committee has recommended revisions to the salaries and allowances of legislators, as well as enhanced pensionary benefits for former MLAs.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly resumed its second sitting on Monday with the house set to table a report recommending revision of salaries and pensions of legislators among the scheduled business for the day.
The proceedings of the nine-day autumn session began on Thursday (October 23) with the House paying homage to leaders who passed away recently. This will be the first day of House after Rajya Sabha election (October 24) saw the Bharatiya Janata Party foiling the electoral strategy of ruling National Conference to sweep all four parliament seats. The NC secured three while the BJP claimed the fourth seat amid cross-voting allegations.
Chairman of the House Committee Surjeet Singh Slathia, who will table the report, has recommended a revision in the salaries and allowances of legislators and enhanced pensionary benefits for former MLAs, according to the business list issued by the Assembly Secretariat.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Rent Authority Bill, 2025. It is aimed at establishing a Rent Authority to regulate tenancy, protect the interests of both landlords and tenants. Besides, it is expected to ensure speedy dispute resolution through a formal adjudicatory mechanism.
The proceedings of the day will start with Calling Attention Notices highlighting the matters of public importance. The ruling NC legislator Hilal Akbar Lone is expected to seek the government’s action on the losses suffered by fruit growers caused by the blockade of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the delay in compensation.
Read More
Land Rights To Take Centre Stage In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Amid ‘Dispossession’ Fears