ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Latest Update: BJP Moves Motion To Remove Speaker Over Omar Abdullah's Statehood Resolution

BJP leaders sit in the well of the House in protest on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session witnessed a ruckus in the morning hours on Monday as the opposition BJP moved a motion, seeking removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing a resolution on statehood that allegedly violates the Constitution.

As BJP MLA RS Pathania told the House that he had moved the motion in the House, his party colleague and leader of opposition, Sunil Sharma, said that while they are in favour of statehood for J&K, the reference to autonomy in the resolution was against the Constitution.

As the House resumed for proceedings, Pathania stood up and told the Speaker that he had moved a motion against him for violating the rules. He was referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statehood resolution introduced on Friday, which referred to the year 2000 autonomy resolution.

The National Conference government led by Farooq Abdullah had then passed the autonomy resolution seeking restoration of the pre-1953 position.

"We have sought your removal. You cannot sit on this chair after the motion is moved as you have to obey the constitution," said Pathania, while referring to rules.

Members from the treasury benches attempted to reply to the BJP, but the Speaker intervened, asking them that it was between him and the BJP MLA.