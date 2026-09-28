J&K Assembly Latest Update: BJP Moves Motion To Remove Speaker Over Omar Abdullah's Statehood Resolution
BJP leader and LoP Sunil Sharma said they are not against the statehood resolution, but any reference to autonomy was "unacceptable".
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session witnessed a ruckus in the morning hours on Monday as the opposition BJP moved a motion, seeking removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing a resolution on statehood that allegedly violates the Constitution.
As BJP MLA RS Pathania told the House that he had moved the motion in the House, his party colleague and leader of opposition, Sunil Sharma, said that while they are in favour of statehood for J&K, the reference to autonomy in the resolution was against the Constitution.
As the House resumed for proceedings, Pathania stood up and told the Speaker that he had moved a motion against him for violating the rules. He was referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statehood resolution introduced on Friday, which referred to the year 2000 autonomy resolution.
The National Conference government led by Farooq Abdullah had then passed the autonomy resolution seeking restoration of the pre-1953 position.
"We have sought your removal. You cannot sit on this chair after the motion is moved as you have to obey the constitution," said Pathania, while referring to rules.
Members from the treasury benches attempted to reply to the BJP, but the Speaker intervened, asking them that it was between him and the BJP MLA.
Citing rules, Speaker Rather retorted that he has not seen the resolution. He said that a member has to submit the written notice to the assembly secretariat, which has not been done in this case.
"On receipt, the motion should be entered in the business fixed by the Speaker on any day after 14 days from the date of receiving the receipt,” the Speaker told the House.
"You want it to happen now, and I should leave the chair? I am sorry to say you are a practising lawyer and have not read the Constitution properly,” Rather retorted.
Sharma said in the House that they are not against the statehood resolution, but any reference to autonomy is “unacceptable”. He said that the restoration of the statehood is the "agenda of BJP".
"We are in favour of statehood, but the language used in the resolution is against the Constitution of India. It is unacceptable. When you refer to pre-1953 and the resolution that was binned by the BJP government in 2000. It is against the Constitution of India,” he said.
At this point, the speaker intervened and asked Sharma to speak on the resolution after the question hour, prompting the BJP MLAs to enter and sit in the well of the House in protest as they raised "Kursi chodo, kursi chodo, Speaker saa'b kursi chodo” (Leave the chair, Speaker) and “Vande Mataram” slogans.
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