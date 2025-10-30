ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLAs Walkout Of J&K Assembly Over Demand For Discussion On Floods; Complaint Against CM For MCC 'Violation'

BJP MLAs stage a protest during a session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly, in Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. The opposition BJP had demanded adjournment of the Question Hour for a discussion on the situation in the aftermath of the recent floods in the Union territory. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The opposition BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Thursday to protest the rejection of their adjournment motion for a discussion on the situation in the aftermath of the recent floods in the Union territory.

As soon as the House assembled, BJP leaders stood on their feet, demanding adjournment of the Question Hour and a half-hour discussion on flood-affected areas of Jammu.

The house witnessed a ruckus as the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was expected to move a bill for setting up Rent Authority apart from the daily legislative business.

Today is the fifth day of the autumn session in the legislative assembly complex in the summer capital Srinagar and comes in the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party complaint with the Election Commission of India against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming bypolls in the union territory.

The development occurred after the Chief Minister announced setting up the National Law University in Jammu and Kashmir with a temporary campus to run out of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, where bi-elections are scheduled for November 11.

BJP’s leader of Opposition in the House, Sunil Sharma, termed it a breach of MCC, demanding that the CM resign on moral grounds. Two seats, including Nagrota and Budgam, are set for a bye-election and the MCC came into effect with the ECI’s announcement of bypolls on October 8. Budgam constituency fell vacant after CM Abdullah vacated the seat and retained his traditional Ganderbal constituency.

BJP MLAs Walkout Over Demand For Discussion On Floods

The BJP MLAs staged a walkout after remaining standing for the entire Question Hour and also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Abdullah and an apology from him for "unfulfilled promises".

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked the BJP members to take their seats and let the Question Hour proceed. "We will see after Question Hour. I will allow him to speak after the Question Hour," the Speaker said. However, the BJP members did not relent and continued with their demand.

"Don't you want the Question Hour," the Speaker asked, and said, "I promise I will find some way." Rather said the adjournment motion has been disallowed as Rule 58 (12) puts a bar on admitting an adjournment motion on a subject which has already been disallowed in the session.