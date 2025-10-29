ETV Bharat / state

Bill In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Proposes Removing Curbs On Women To Work During Night

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has proposed in its bill in the Legislative Assembly to lift restrictions on women from working during night in the Union Territory.

The official scheduled business for the ongoing assembly session for today (Wednesday, Oct 29) has proposed three government bills, including the Shops and Establishments Bill for the employment of workers in shops and establishments after the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 remained silent on the existing law.

The bill to be moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has removed and amended certain provisions from the previous law, including a prohibition on the working of women during night hours. It said that restrictions are being lifted as the women can work during night hours as per their will and consent.

The bill also proposes removing restrictions on the timing of opening and closing of the shops. It proposes working hours as per the International Labour Organisation standards.