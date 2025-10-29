Bill In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Proposes Removing Curbs On Women To Work During Night
The bill also proposes removing curbs on the timing of opening and closing of shops.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 10:50 AM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has proposed in its bill in the Legislative Assembly to lift restrictions on women from working during night in the Union Territory.
The official scheduled business for the ongoing assembly session for today (Wednesday, Oct 29) has proposed three government bills, including the Shops and Establishments Bill for the employment of workers in shops and establishments after the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 remained silent on the existing law.
The bill to be moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has removed and amended certain provisions from the previous law, including a prohibition on the working of women during night hours. It said that restrictions are being lifted as the women can work during night hours as per their will and consent.
The bill also proposes removing restrictions on the timing of opening and closing of the shops. It proposes working hours as per the International Labour Organisation standards.
Additionally, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar will introduce a bill seeking an amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. The legislation has been necessitated to enhance the maximum age for the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to 70 years. Currently, the SEC holds the office for a term of five years or until the age of 65 years.
Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, where the SEC holds the office till 70 years, the government has proposed introducing a similar provision in the J&K Panchayati Raj Act. Several private members' resolutions, including the establishment of J&K National Law University in Srinagar, are on the agenda as well.
The proceedings of the nine-day autumn session began on Thursday (October 23). The session will culminate on October 31 and will include six sittings in total.
