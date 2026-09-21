ETV Bharat / state

Uproar In Jammu Kashmir Assembly As BJP Corners Govt, NC Demands Statehood On Day 1 Of Session

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began its proceedings on Day 1 of the session on a stormy note as the opposition BJP tried to corner the government over various public issues.

The 10-day autumn session of the J&K assembly with seven sittings began in Srinagar on Monday with obituary references to former legislators and ministers including Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Dharam Paul and Ghulam Hassan Khan.

As soon as the obituary references concluded, the opposition BJP during the Question Hour raised several public issues, including the recent protests by National Health Mission (NHM) employees, regularisation of daily wagers, and water and electricity supply.

The BJP MLAs raised slogans and took to their feet holding placards. However, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that the BJP demonstration not be recorded and proceeded with legislative business. The Speaker asked the BJP legislators to raise their issues during their time and raise issues on their turn. However, the Opposition didn't relent.

The Speaker directed the assembly staff not to record and report the pandemonium created by the BJP members. He requested the Opposition members to raise issues on their turn, one by one, but they refused and shouted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Amid the din by the BJP legislators, the ministers continued to reply to the questions. The BJP MLAs went into the Well of the House and continued their protest.

During the protest, ruling party legislators also raised slogans demanding restoration of Statehood. CPIM MLA MY Tarigami said that two years of the government have passed yet the statehood has not been restored.