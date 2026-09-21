Uproar In Jammu Kashmir Assembly As BJP Corners Govt, NC Demands Statehood On Day 1 Of Session
The BJP MLAs raised slogans and took to their feet holding placards, questioning the NC government while NC MLAs sought restoration of statehood.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began its proceedings on Day 1 of the session on a stormy note as the opposition BJP tried to corner the government over various public issues.
The 10-day autumn session of the J&K assembly with seven sittings began in Srinagar on Monday with obituary references to former legislators and ministers including Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Dharam Paul and Ghulam Hassan Khan.
As soon as the obituary references concluded, the opposition BJP during the Question Hour raised several public issues, including the recent protests by National Health Mission (NHM) employees, regularisation of daily wagers, and water and electricity supply.
The BJP MLAs raised slogans and took to their feet holding placards. However, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that the BJP demonstration not be recorded and proceeded with legislative business. The Speaker asked the BJP legislators to raise their issues during their time and raise issues on their turn. However, the Opposition didn't relent.
The Speaker directed the assembly staff not to record and report the pandemonium created by the BJP members. He requested the Opposition members to raise issues on their turn, one by one, but they refused and shouted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".
Amid the din by the BJP legislators, the ministers continued to reply to the questions. The BJP MLAs went into the Well of the House and continued their protest.
During the protest, ruling party legislators also raised slogans demanding restoration of Statehood. CPIM MLA MY Tarigami said that two years of the government have passed yet the statehood has not been restored.
Ruling party MLA Ali Muhammad Sagar shouted slogans against the BJP and demanded statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.
Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said if the BJP wanted to address and raise issues of the public, its members should ask the government and ministers will reply to their questions. "But these BJP members want to be in the media and don't want issues of the public to be addressed. So people will judge them and seek accountability from them," he said.
The session began today at 10 am, during which the Speaker asked the legislators to utilise the time of the session judiciously and raise public issues.
After the initial commotion, the House Committee tabled the report on an alleged scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and a bill with amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989.
Ruling party legislator and MLA Pampore Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi tabled a copy of the report of the House Committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in implementation of JJM. The committee was constituted last year in April after several legislators alleged a scam and irregularities in the JJM.
Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Javid Ahmad Dar tabled the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, to repeal the Jammu and Kashmir Self Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999 and to provide transitional arrangements for self-reliant cooperatives under the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989.
Read More