Jammu Kashmir Assembly Bypolls: Triangular Contest Among BJP, NC, NPP In Nagrota
While 10 candidates remain in the fray, the main contest is seen among BJP's Divyani Rana, NC's Shamim Begum and Panthers Party's Harsh Dev Singh.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: As the campaigning for the Nagrota Assembly constituency gains momentum after 10 candidates remained in the fray, the focus is shifting on how different political parties are able to get voters on their side.
A total of 13 nominations were received by the returning officer of Nagrota constituency whereas during the scrutiny, papers of two independent candidates Nazakat Ali Khatana and Harbans Lal Bhagat were rejected whereas one duplicate form of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Divyani Singh Rana was also rejected after her original form was accepted.
Now, if no candidate withdraws its nomination by Friday evening, a total of 10 candidates will be contesting this high profile seat from where BJP candidate Devender Singh Rana had won during 2024 elections but after his death on October 31 last year, it became vacant.
BJP has given the mandate to 30-year-old Rana's daughter Divyani Singh Rana, who has jumped into electoral fray for the first time in her life. Divyani has said that it was her father's last wish to stand with the people of Nagrota which prompted her to become an active politician.
Divyani is banking on her late father's legacy, party's support and a sympathy factor but is facing a tough fight from National Conference's Shamim Begum, who is a District Development Councillor (DDC) from Dansal and National Panthers Party (India) candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who is a former minister and a critic of BJP and its policies.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded its candidate Joginder Singh from this seat but the party doesn't have much stake in the area and as the party's state president Mehraj Malik can't campaign for its candidate as he continues to remain behind bars under Public Safety Act (PSA).
Anil Sharma, a disgruntled BJP leader is also in the fray as an independent after he was denied the ticket. Sharma's candidature will bother the BJP as he will deduct the votes from the saffron party's kitty which can dent its prospects.
The polling for Nagrota and Budgam seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on November 11 and the counting of the votes will be held on November 14.
