ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Bypolls: Triangular Contest Among BJP, NC, NPP In Nagrota

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: As the campaigning for the Nagrota Assembly constituency gains momentum after 10 candidates remained in the fray, the focus is shifting on how different political parties are able to get voters on their side.

A total of 13 nominations were received by the returning officer of Nagrota constituency whereas during the scrutiny, papers of two independent candidates Nazakat Ali Khatana and Harbans Lal Bhagat were rejected whereas one duplicate form of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Divyani Singh Rana was also rejected after her original form was accepted.

Now, if no candidate withdraws its nomination by Friday evening, a total of 10 candidates will be contesting this high profile seat from where BJP candidate Devender Singh Rana had won during 2024 elections but after his death on October 31 last year, it became vacant.

BJP has given the mandate to 30-year-old Rana's daughter Divyani Singh Rana, who has jumped into electoral fray for the first time in her life. Divyani has said that it was her father's last wish to stand with the people of Nagrota which prompted her to become an active politician.