ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Autumn Session To Begin On September 21; Speaker Issues Calendar

Srinagar: The autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held from September 21. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday issued a 10-day calendar for the session which will be held before the government shifts its offices to Jammu under annual Darbar Move. The speaker issued the calendar today that lists the days for business of, holidays and Private Members' Bills for the session.

On September 21, the Assembly will hold obituary references for law makers who died while the Assembly was adjourned last time. On the same day, the Government Business will be conducted in the session.

The Government Business will continue on September 22, while on September 23 the Assembly will observe holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

On September 24, Private Members' Bills will be submitted in the house, and on September 25, Private Members' Resolutions will be tabled. On September 26 and 27 there will be no business on account of holiday. The next three days of September 28, 29 and 30 have been reserved for Private Members' Bills and government business.