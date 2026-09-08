Jammu Kashmir Assembly Autumn Session To Begin On September 21; Speaker Issues Calendar
The brief session will be held before the government shifts to Jammu for the bi-annual Darbar Move
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held from September 21. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday issued a 10-day calendar for the session which will be held before the government shifts its offices to Jammu under annual Darbar Move. The speaker issued the calendar today that lists the days for business of, holidays and Private Members' Bills for the session.
On September 21, the Assembly will hold obituary references for law makers who died while the Assembly was adjourned last time. On the same day, the Government Business will be conducted in the session.
The Government Business will continue on September 22, while on September 23 the Assembly will observe holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.
On September 24, Private Members' Bills will be submitted in the house, and on September 25, Private Members' Resolutions will be tabled. On September 26 and 27 there will be no business on account of holiday. The next three days of September 28, 29 and 30 have been reserved for Private Members' Bills and government business.
This will be the sixth session of the legislative assembly after the government was elected in October 2024 last year. The first session was held in Srinagar in November 2024 for four days as an introductory session. In the session, the elected government passed a resolution demanding restoration of statehood and urging the Government of India to hold dialogue with elected representatives of the UT on special status.
The brief session will be held before the government shifts to Jammu for the bi-annual Darbar Move in which Civil Secretariat functions from Jammu for six months from November to April.
Earlier Assembly Secretary Manoj Pandita issued a bulletin on August 12 regarding the session and requested the legislators to "send four starred and four non-starred questions each, not more than one Bill and not more than two Resolutions" for the session.
However, MLA Handwara and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone has raised questions over limits on the questions calling it a "bad precedent".
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