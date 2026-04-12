ETV Bharat / state

57-Day Amarnath Yatra To Begin July 3, Registrations Open April 15: Jammu Kashmir L-G

File photo - Pilgrims mounted on horseback trek towards holy cave of Amarnath from Baltal Base camp, in Ganderbal, J&K. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 and conclude after 57 days. Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), said that the Yatra will conclude on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28. "The Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026," Sinha said on X. He said the advance registration for the Yatra will begin on 15 April 2026 via both offline and online modes. This facility will be available at 554 branches of J&K Bank, PNB, SBI, and Yes Bank across the country, he added.