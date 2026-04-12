57-Day Amarnath Yatra To Begin July 3, Registrations Open April 15: Jammu Kashmir L-G
The pilgrimage will commence from twin tracks, the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 and conclude after 57 days.
Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), said that the Yatra will conclude on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28. "The Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026," Sinha said on X.
He said the advance registration for the Yatra will begin on 15 April 2026 via both offline and online modes. This facility will be available at 554 branches of J&K Bank, PNB, SBI, and Yes Bank across the country, he added.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence this year on 3 July 2026 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August 2026, spanning a total of 57 days. The Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 12, 2026
The pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been making security and other logistics arrangements for the smooth and secure conduct of the yatra.
In February this year, during the 50th SASB meeting, Sinha had said that a laser and sound show would be set up in Srinagar and Jammu, which would be dedicated to 'Baba Barfani' (Lord Shiva), whose snow idol is worshipped at the Amarnath cave in the upper hills of the Pahalgam tourist destination of Anantnag district.
Sinha had said the show will serve as a cultural beacon, highlighting the rich spiritual history of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. For the last few years, the roads from Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag have been paved and widened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the smooth movement of the yatris.
The SASB has also increased accidental insurance cover for registered yatris, service providers, officials, seasonal workers and pujaris from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
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