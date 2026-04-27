ETV Bharat / state

J&K Admin Declares Shopian Seminary Unlawful Under UAPA

Shopian: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared Islamic seminary 'Jamia Sirajul Uloom' in Imam Sahib area of Shopian as an illegal institution under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 on charges of alleged links with a proscribed organisation, financial irregularities and alleged misuse of the premises of the institution.

The announcement was made by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg through an official order issued under Section 8(1) of the UAPA. According to the official order, the action was taken on the basis of a detailed report dated March 24, 2026 submitted by the Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian.

The order said that after reviewing the records and available materials, the institution, despite being an ostensibly religious educational institution, was suffering from “serious legal, administrative and financial irregularities”. These included questionable land acquisition, lack of mandatory registration with the relevant authorities, and deliberate attempts to evade regulatory oversight.

A view of Jamia Siraj ul Uloom in Shopian (ETV Bharat)

The order further stated that credible information and evidence indicated that the institution had continuous and clandestine links with Jamaat-e-Islami (JE), which was declared a banned organisation by the Government of India under a notification issued on February 28, 2019. It further alleged that persons associated with the banned organisation continued to exercise de facto control over the administrative and teaching positions of the institution.