J&K Admin Declares Shopian Seminary Unlawful Under UAPA
An order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir declared Jamia Siraj ul Uloom as unlawful under Section 8(1) of the UAPA.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Shopian: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared Islamic seminary 'Jamia Sirajul Uloom' in Imam Sahib area of Shopian as an illegal institution under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 on charges of alleged links with a proscribed organisation, financial irregularities and alleged misuse of the premises of the institution.
The announcement was made by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg through an official order issued under Section 8(1) of the UAPA. According to the official order, the action was taken on the basis of a detailed report dated March 24, 2026 submitted by the Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian.
The order said that after reviewing the records and available materials, the institution, despite being an ostensibly religious educational institution, was suffering from “serious legal, administrative and financial irregularities”. These included questionable land acquisition, lack of mandatory registration with the relevant authorities, and deliberate attempts to evade regulatory oversight.
The order further stated that credible information and evidence indicated that the institution had continuous and clandestine links with Jamaat-e-Islami (JE), which was declared a banned organisation by the Government of India under a notification issued on February 28, 2019. It further alleged that persons associated with the banned organisation continued to exercise de facto control over the administrative and teaching positions of the institution.
The authorities have also expressed concern over lack of financial transparency, suspicious use of funds and changes in the financial structure, which raised concerns about possible misuse of funds. Furthermore, the report also claimed that over time, “an environment developed in the institution that could lead to the promotion of extremism, and some former students were allegedly involved in militant activities and acts against national security”.
A show-cause notice was issued to the chairman of the institution, seeking an explanation as to why the institution should not be declared illegal. The police were consulted on the objections submitted by the chairman, but the police termed these objections “misconceived, contrary to facts and devoid of legal justification.”
The order said that the action was precautionary in nature and is aimed at preventing illegal use of the premises, hence it does not require proof beyond reasonable doubt as in criminal cases. It has been further stated that the institution's claim of innocence was not found acceptable as the available evidence shows that the institution was aware of these activities but did not take effective steps to stop them.
People's Democratic Party President and former CM, Mehbooba Mufti attacked the J-K government over the ban terming it as a "mute bystander & a timid enabler of vicious assaults on J&K's identity & dignity". Mufti said that declaring Dar Ul Uloom Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom as an unlawful entity under UAPA was a "flagrant injustice to the poor underprivileged sections of societ".
Every single day the j&k government acts as a mute bystander & a timid enabler of vicious assaults on J&Ks identity & dignity. Declaring Dar Ul Uloom Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom as an unlawful entity under UAPA is a flagrant injustice to the poor underprivileged sections of society.… pic.twitter.com/kkkvWNSQWA— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 27, 2026
"This institution served as a beacon of quality education for students unable to afford expensive schooling. It has produced reputed doctors and professionals who served this nation with dedication. Banning these altruistic institutions without any solid evidence of anti national activity shows a deep seated prejudice & ill intention," she said.
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