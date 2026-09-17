Shopping Complex To Money In FDRs: Jammu Kashmir ACB Registers Three FIRs Against Officials Over Disproportionate Assets, Food Grain Irregularities
While one case has been registered against Motor Vehicle Department employee, two other FIRs have been registered former Block Development Officer.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered three separate FIRs against officials over allegedly raising disproportionate assets, misusing their official position and irregularities in the distribution of government food grains.
According to a statement issued by the ACB spokesperson, one case has been registered against Ashwani Kumar, an employee of the Motor Vehicle Department in Jammu. Two other FIRs have been registered against Sheeba Inayat, who previously served as Block Development Officer in Singhpora, Pattan, and Assistant Director in the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department in Baramulla.
The cases include allegations of assets disproportionate to known sources of income and alleged financial irregularities involving government food grains.
The ACB registered FIR No 06/2026 under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Police Station ACB Jammu against Kumar, a resident of Vinayak Nagar, Muthi, Jammu. The case followed a verification into allegations that the official had acquired movable and immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The ACB spokesperson said the assets were acquired “through corrupt practices and illegal means, in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.” The spokesperson added the verification revealed that Kumar had accumulated assets “in the shape of shops, plots, flats, various luxurious vehicles.”
During the investigation, the ACB obtained a warrant from the court and conducted a search at the residential premises of the accused in Vinayak Nagar.
The search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and magistrates, according to the spokesperson.
“Further investigation of the case is going on,” the statement said.
In a separate case, the ACB registered FIR No 03/2026 at Police Station ACB Baramulla against Inayat. The case was registered under Section 5(1)(e) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act.
According to the ACB spokesperson, Inayat accumulated assets disproportionate to her known sources of income by "indulging in corrupt and illegal practices and misusing her official position."
The assets mentioned include money in bank accounts including fixed deposit receipts, LIC policies and jewellery. The immovable properties include a five-storied commercial shopping complex in Baramulla and plots of land in Baramulla, Gulmarg, Kreeri and Chowadi in Jammu.
The spokesperson said the value of assets acquired were found to be disproportionate to the income earned from all known sources by the erring public servant.
The statement said the findings “reflect that she has intentionally enriched herself dishonestly while being employed in government service.”
According to ACB, during the investigation of the case searches were conducted at Inayat’s residential and office premises after warrants were obtained from the Anti Corruption Court in Baramulla. The spokesperson said “incriminatory material evidence was seized in the case” and that the investigation remains underway.
The third FIR is related to Inayat's tenure as Assistant Director Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, now Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, in Baramulla.
The ACB registered FIR No. 4/2026 at Police Station ACB Baramulla under Sections 5(1)(c) and 5(1)(d) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act along with Sections 409 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code.
The case relates to alleged malpractices in the distribution of government food grains under the public distribution system between June 2013 and June 2015. The ACB named Inayat and Mohammad Shafi Rather, who was then a salesman in the CA&PD Department in Baramulla. The FIR also names other public servants and private persons whose identities were not disclosed in the statement.
The spokesperson said the "irregularities involved abuse of official position and a criminal conspiracy." The ACB said it had conducted a verification into allegations of unauthorised diversion and "misappropriation of government food grains, manipulation of official distribution and beneficiary records, and failure to ensure proper accounting and remittance of government revenue."
According to the spokesperson, the verification established several irregularities. The first involved unauthorised diversion or re-appropriation of government food grains from the Above Poverty Line category to the Below Poverty Line and Antyodaya Anna Yojana categories. The ACB put the financial implication of this alleged irregularity at Rs 26,32,468.
The second involved an unexplained shortage of 16,763 quintals of government food grains. According to ACB, the shortage was valued at Rs 1,67,63,770 at the applicable APL issue rate.
The third irregularity concerned discrepancies between consolidated district statements and circle-wise distribution statements. The ACB said these involved an unexplained variation of 6,120 quintals of government food grains, with a financial implication of Rs 61,20,130.
The fourth allegation concerned the probable "short remittance of government revenue or loss to the government exchequer" and the amount was put at Rs 6,74,194.
The fifth concerned an abnormal increase in the number of ration cards or households during the 2014 flood period, followed by a sharp decline. The ACB said this prima facie indicated manipulation of beneficiary records and unauthorised distribution of government food grains.
The spokesperson said the alleged irregularities caused a loss of Rs 2,61,90,562 due to siphoning off of funds by Inayat, Rather and other public servants.
The ACB said during the investigation, searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of Inayat and Rather pursuant to search warrants obtained from the Anti-Corruption Court in Baramulla. “Incriminatory material was seized in the case,” the spokesperson said.