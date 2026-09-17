ETV Bharat / state

Shopping Complex To Money In FDRs: Jammu Kashmir ACB Registers Three FIRs Against Officials Over Disproportionate Assets, Food Grain Irregularities

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered three separate FIRs against officials over allegedly raising disproportionate assets, misusing their official position and irregularities in the distribution of government food grains.

According to a statement issued by the ACB spokesperson, one case has been registered against Ashwani Kumar, an employee of the Motor Vehicle Department in Jammu. Two other FIRs have been registered against Sheeba Inayat, who previously served as Block Development Officer in Singhpora, Pattan, and Assistant Director in the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department in Baramulla.

The cases include allegations of assets disproportionate to known sources of income and alleged financial irregularities involving government food grains.

The ACB registered FIR No 06/2026 under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Police Station ACB Jammu against Kumar, a resident of Vinayak Nagar, Muthi, Jammu. The case followed a verification into allegations that the official had acquired movable and immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB spokesperson said the assets were acquired “through corrupt practices and illegal means, in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.” The spokesperson added the verification revealed that Kumar had accumulated assets “in the shape of shops, plots, flats, various luxurious vehicles.”

During the investigation, the ACB obtained a warrant from the court and conducted a search at the residential premises of the accused in Vinayak Nagar.

The search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and magistrates, according to the spokesperson.

“Further investigation of the case is going on,” the statement said.

In a separate case, the ACB registered FIR No 03/2026 at Police Station ACB Baramulla against Inayat. The case was registered under Section 5(1)(e) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the ACB spokesperson, Inayat accumulated assets disproportionate to her known sources of income by "indulging in corrupt and illegal practices and misusing her official position."

The assets mentioned include money in bank accounts including fixed deposit receipts, LIC policies and jewellery. The immovable properties include a five-storied commercial shopping complex in Baramulla and plots of land in Baramulla, Gulmarg, Kreeri and Chowadi in Jammu.

The spokesperson said the value of assets acquired were found to be disproportionate to the income earned from all known sources by the erring public servant.

The statement said the findings “reflect that she has intentionally enriched herself dishonestly while being employed in government service.”