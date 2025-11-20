ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir AAP Legislator's Legal Team Member Faints In Courtroom; Hearing In PSA Case Adjourned

Jammu: The Habeas Corpus petition of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Mehraj Malik against his arrest under the Public Safety Act was Thursday adjourned till December 4 after a member of his legal team fainted inside the courtroom here.

Appu Singh Slathia, part of Malik's legal team, told ETV Bharat that their female colleague had probably come without breakfast and when she fell down she had to be taken to the dispensary. Following her passing out, Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani adjourned the hearing till December 4 due to the medical emergency, Slathia said.

Slathia said that when the matter was taken up for hearing, senior Advocate Rahul Pant, Advocate S.S. Ahmed, Advocate Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Advocate Syed Asim Hashmi, Advocate M. Tariq Mughal and Advocate M. Zulkarnain Chowdhary besides him submitted that the detention of the detenue was “illegal and bad in the eyes of law”.

“While advancing the case of the detenue, Senior Counsel Rahul Pant lambasted the grounds of detention and termed the detaining authority's action as barbaric, a case of unwarranted administrative fiefdom and an attempt to suppress the dissenting voice of an elected representative of the public. Furthermore, the matter was vociferously argued from the petitioner's side and was heard at length,” he said.