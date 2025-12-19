ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Hosts First Flea Market At Tawi Golf Course To Boost Tourism And Shopping Experience

Jammu: Several businesswomen, with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, introduced the flea market concept to Jammu to attract tourists and potential buyers. The market was established at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Sidhra. Officials said the move also aimed at providing tourists and other buyers new and easy options for shopping, away from the congested markets of Jammu city. Jammu Tawi Golf Course is situated on the banks of the river Tawi at Sidhra, where entry remains restricted to club members, but this time the entry was made free for all so that they can enjoy the scenic beauty of the golf course alongside shopping in the flea market. This is the first time that the flea market idea was brought to Jammu, as it is seen in places like Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and other metro cities. Jammu Hosts First Flea Market At Tawi Golf Course To Boost Tourism And Shopping Experience (ETV Bharat) “I have been visiting flea markets everywhere, and this time I stayed back in Jammu and thought of bringing this idea here,” said Mamta Wahi, representing the Maple and Ivy group, which has established this market in Jammu Golf Course with the help of J&K Tourism and other sponsors.