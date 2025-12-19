Jammu Hosts First Flea Market At Tawi Golf Course To Boost Tourism And Shopping Experience
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 19, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
Jammu: Several businesswomen, with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, introduced the flea market concept to Jammu to attract tourists and potential buyers. The market was established at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Sidhra.
Officials said the move also aimed at providing tourists and other buyers new and easy options for shopping, away from the congested markets of Jammu city.
Jammu Tawi Golf Course is situated on the banks of the river Tawi at Sidhra, where entry remains restricted to club members, but this time the entry was made free for all so that they can enjoy the scenic beauty of the golf course alongside shopping in the flea market. This is the first time that the flea market idea was brought to Jammu, as it is seen in places like Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and other metro cities.
“I have been visiting flea markets everywhere, and this time I stayed back in Jammu and thought of bringing this idea here,” said Mamta Wahi, representing the Maple and Ivy group, which has established this market in Jammu Golf Course with the help of J&K Tourism and other sponsors.
The market sees people from different walks of life, including the art and crafts and food industries, painting and other things from different regions of the country that have become part of this market.
From painting to Kashmiri handicrafts, food stalls to French cakes, some exotic things are on display and for sale by the traders which were brought together by the Maple and Ivy group.
The market was inaugurated by advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, whereas former Chief Minister and President of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah also visited the market and inspected all the stalls set up. He also interacted with organisers and others and appreciated them for bringing a new shopping trend to Jammu.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Radhika Wahi, one of the organisers representing Maple and Joy, said that people of different regions of India have become part of this market, and they have put their art, merchandise and food on display for customers. “Holding such a market in the Golf Course in Jammu was to attract a group of people who always wanted to come out of Jammu city and visit the golf course but couldn't get the chance. It is the first of its kind of event which was conceived, planned and executed in less than a month's time. We hope to improve it further in times to come,” she said.
A Jammu girl, Stuti Guthyala, who learnt the art of pastries and cake making from Paris, France, had installed a stall where she had displayed her work. “I have prepared different kinds of pastries and cakes which are not found here, and I hope people will love them. It is a great opportunity for all of us to present our work and sell at the same time,” she told ETV Bharat.
