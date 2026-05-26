ETV Bharat / state

Jammu: Gunshots Fired In Greenbelt Park Area In Gandhinagar

Jammu: A few gunshots were fired in the mini market of Green Belt park area of Gandhinagar in Jammu this evening, after which police secured the area. Giving details, police said that the Special Operation Group (SOG) and a few police personnel of Gandhinagar police station were there for operational action against suspected criminals when the shots were heard.

"On 26.05.2026 at about 6 PM, a team of Police Station Gandhi Nagar, along with an SOG party, proceeded to the Mini Market area near Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar, for operational action against suspected criminals. During the operation, the suspects attempted to flee and deliberately rammed their vehicle into the SOG vehicle," a police spokesman said in a statement issued here.

"Subsequently, the suspects opened fire upon the police party. In order to protect themselves and prevent further threats to life, the SOG personnel retaliated in self-defence by returning fire," the spokesman said.