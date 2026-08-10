29 Injured, 3 Critical After Minibus Carrying Students Overturns On Jammu Flyover; CM Expresses Deep Anguish
The patient list issued by GMC Jammu shows that condition of three students is critical, while remaining patients are stable, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:35 AM IST
Jammu: At least 29 students were injured, three of them critically, after a matador (minibus) overturned on Shakuntala flyover in Jammu city on Sunday night.
The accident took place when the students were returning from Bagh-e-Bahu to Mubarak Mandi after participating in a Tiranga (Tricolour) Rally.
Following the mishap, the injured students were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital, Jammu, where they were provided necessary treatment.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr Virender Trisal, told ETV Bharat that 29 students were injured in the accident. He said the students come from different parts of Jammu region and receive training in Jammu on a daily basis.
Dr Trisal said condition of most of the students is out of danger; however, some of them have suffered bone fractures and are undergoing treatment.
GMC authorities later, in an official release, mentioned the list of patients which shows 29 patients were admitted after the accident. The list marks three patients as critical, while the condition of 26 is stated to be stable.
The hospital document lists the following three students as critical:
- Suhani Devi, 21, from Bhawal, Jammu
- Arti Devi, 20, from Majalta, Udhampur
- Seema Devi, 27, from Atholi, Kishtwar
Expressing concerns, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and directed the concerned authorities to provide all necessary medical facilities and assistance to the injured.
Chief Minister has expressed deep anguish over the road accident involving a matador carrying over 25 girls on the flyover near the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu.— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 9, 2026
The injured were promptly provided medical attention and are reported to be out of danger. The Chief Minister…
"Chief Minister has expressed deep anguish over the road accident involving a matador carrying over 25 girls on the flyover near the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu. The injured were promptly provided medical attention and are reported to be out of danger. The Chief Minister wished them a speedy recovery and directed the authorities concerned to ensure all necessary medical care and assistance," said the office of the Chief Minister.
Also Read: