ETV Bharat / state

29 Injured, 3 Critical After Minibus Carrying Students Overturns On Jammu Flyover; CM Expresses Deep Anguish

Jammu: At least 29 students were injured, three of them critically, after a matador (minibus) overturned on Shakuntala flyover in Jammu city on Sunday night.

The accident took place when the students were returning from Bagh-e-Bahu to Mubarak Mandi after participating in a Tiranga (Tricolour) Rally.

Following the mishap, the injured students were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital, Jammu, where they were provided necessary treatment.

29 Injured, 3 Critical After Minibus Carrying Students Overturns On Jammu Flyover (ETV Bharat)

Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr Virender Trisal, told ETV Bharat that 29 students were injured in the accident. He said the students come from different parts of Jammu region and receive training in Jammu on a daily basis.