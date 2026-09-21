ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Farmers Expect Bumper Paddy Crop After FCI's Record Rice Procurement Last Year

Jammu: Following record rice procurement by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), farmers and the Agriculture Department in Jammu are expecting a bumper paddy crop this year. However, the Geographical Indication (GI) tagged Basmati rice is facing uncertainty.

This is because rice is being procured directly by the FCI from farmers while Basmati is routed through various mill owners, where the farmers do not get the desired price.

The FCI along with the Department of Agriculture is establishing 27 Mandis at different places to procure the rice.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Director Agriculture Jammu Anil Gupta said that last year they had established 23 Mandis in different areas in which a record 4.98 lakh quintals of rice was procured by FCI.

A view of paddy fields in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

"The farmers got around Rs 112 crore from that procurement which was a record earning. This time we are establishing 27 such Mandis with the help of FCI and have requested establishment of two more such Mandis so that farmers get easy access to these markets and sell their produce," Gupta said.

Jammu region has around 112 lakh hectares of paddy land out of which on around 60000 land, Basmati rice is cultivated. The FCI procures only rice directly from farmers through these Mandis and the money is also transferred directly to the accounts of farmers without facing any delay.

As far as Basmati rice is concerned, the FCI doesn't procure it and farmers sell the crop to various mill owners where they get lesser prices at times.