ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Court Convicts UP Resident, Acquits Two In The 2014 Chikna Bawa Murder Case

Srinagar: Nearly 12 years after the gruesome murder of a sadhu known as Chikna Bawa near Jammu's Bhoothnath Temple, a court in Jammu has convicted one accused and acquitted two others.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to establish their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

In a 76-page judgment, Principal Sessions Judge R N Watal convicted Sarwan Panday, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, for the murder of Chikna Bawa and offences under the Arms Act, while acquitting co-accused Mohd. Saleem and Pintu Paswan, both residents of Haridwar.

The case arose from FIR No 42/2014 registered at Nowabad police station, Jammu, under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of Ranbir Penal Code and later Section 4/25 of the Arms Act.

The prosecution alleged that Chikna Bawa was murdered, his body cut into pieces with sharp-edged weapons and the remains dumped into the Tawi River.

According to the prosecution, the police received information on March 9, 2014, that a mutilated body had been found beneath the Tawi bridge near Bhoothnath Temple.

Investigators recovered a corpse wrapped in a blanket from the river.

The victim's head, arms and legs had been severed. Blood stains were allegedly found inside the temple premises during the investigation. Police later identified the deceased as Chikna Bawa.

The prosecution claimed that Chikna Bawa and Sarwan Panday were involved in the sale and purchase of charas and that financial disputes had emerged between them.

Witnesses told investigators that Panday owed money to the deceased and that quarrels frequently took place over drugs-related dealings.

The prosecution alleged that on March 3, 2014, during Shivratri, Chikna Bawa was assaulted and rendered unconscious. He was allegedly confined in a room. On the following day, he was again attacked, taken towards the Tawi riverbank and later murdered. The prosecution further alleged that his body was mutilated with an axe and a parth (a type of wooden log), wrapped in a blanket and thrown into the river.

The police relied on witness statements, recovery of weapons, disclosure statements and medical evidence to build the case.

A medical board concluded that Chikna Bawa died due to "haemorrhage and shock as a result of multiple injuries caused by a heavy, sharp-edged weapon."

Doctors found that all injuries were ante-mortem in nature.

The court noted that the prosecution case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence.