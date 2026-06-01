Jammu Court Convicts UP Resident, Acquits Two In The 2014 Chikna Bawa Murder Case
The prosecution argued that Chikna Bawa was murdered, his body cut into pieces with sharp-edged weapons and the remains dumped into the Tawi River.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Nearly 12 years after the gruesome murder of a sadhu known as Chikna Bawa near Jammu's Bhoothnath Temple, a court in Jammu has convicted one accused and acquitted two others.
The court held that the prosecution had failed to establish their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.
In a 76-page judgment, Principal Sessions Judge R N Watal convicted Sarwan Panday, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, for the murder of Chikna Bawa and offences under the Arms Act, while acquitting co-accused Mohd. Saleem and Pintu Paswan, both residents of Haridwar.
The case arose from FIR No 42/2014 registered at Nowabad police station, Jammu, under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of Ranbir Penal Code and later Section 4/25 of the Arms Act.
The prosecution alleged that Chikna Bawa was murdered, his body cut into pieces with sharp-edged weapons and the remains dumped into the Tawi River.
According to the prosecution, the police received information on March 9, 2014, that a mutilated body had been found beneath the Tawi bridge near Bhoothnath Temple.
Investigators recovered a corpse wrapped in a blanket from the river.
The victim's head, arms and legs had been severed. Blood stains were allegedly found inside the temple premises during the investigation. Police later identified the deceased as Chikna Bawa.
The prosecution claimed that Chikna Bawa and Sarwan Panday were involved in the sale and purchase of charas and that financial disputes had emerged between them.
Witnesses told investigators that Panday owed money to the deceased and that quarrels frequently took place over drugs-related dealings.
The prosecution alleged that on March 3, 2014, during Shivratri, Chikna Bawa was assaulted and rendered unconscious. He was allegedly confined in a room. On the following day, he was again attacked, taken towards the Tawi riverbank and later murdered. The prosecution further alleged that his body was mutilated with an axe and a parth (a type of wooden log), wrapped in a blanket and thrown into the river.
The police relied on witness statements, recovery of weapons, disclosure statements and medical evidence to build the case.
A medical board concluded that Chikna Bawa died due to "haemorrhage and shock as a result of multiple injuries caused by a heavy, sharp-edged weapon."
Doctors found that all injuries were ante-mortem in nature.
The court noted that the prosecution case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence.
The judge accepted the prosecution's 'last seen' theory, noting witness accounts that placed Chikna Bawa with Sarwan Panday shortly before his disappearance.
A significant portion of the judgment dealt with the role of co-accused Mohd. Saleem and Pintu Paswan.
The court noted that both men were physically disabled.
"It is important to note that the co-accused, Mohd. Saleem and Pintu Paswan, are handicapped, crippled, who are not in a position to move," the court.
The judge went on to record: "This is an important aspect of the case, and it has to be seen whether in such a situation, being crippled, could have in any way participated in committing the brutal murder of the deceased or mutilated his body with the weapon of offence, i.e. axe and parth. The reply to this question is absolutely no."
The court concluded that the prosecution had not produced sufficient evidence linking them to the murder.
"So far as accused No. 2 & 3, namely Mohd. Saleem and Pintu Paswan are concerned, the material on record in the guise of evidence brought by the prosecution is not sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused, who are accordingly, acquitted of the charges," the court said.
However, while acquitting the two co-accused, the court found the evidence against Sarwan Panday compelling.
The judge held that the prosecution had established motive, recovery of weapons, disclosure statements and last-seen circumstances against Panday.
"Conclusively, it was the accused Sarwan Panday who murdered and mutilated the body of Chikna Bawa," the court said.
In one of the key findings, the judge said: "From the evidence brought on record, prosecution has succeeded to prove by clinching evidence that deceased Chikna Bawa and accused Sarwan Panday were indulging in the sale and purchase of the narcotics. Accused Sarwan Panday, with a motive to shatter the business of Chikna Bawa and was also owing money to Chikna Bawa, made up his mind to murder Chikna Bawa."
The court then held: "I am of the considered view that evidence brought on record by the prosecution regarding complicity of the accused Sarwan Panday in the commission of crime is convincing beyond shadow of doubt."
Consequently, Sarwan Panday was convicted under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code for murder and Section 4/25 of the Arms Act.
The court directed that he be produced for arguments on the quantum of sentence.
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